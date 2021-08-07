Two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Eastham sends one person to Cape Cod Hospital
EASTHAM – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Eastham late Saturday morning. The crash happened by CJs Garage near the post office. Traffic was delayed in the area while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Eastham Police.
