Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eastham, MA

Two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Eastham sends one person to Cape Cod Hospital

capecoddaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEASTHAM – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Eastham late Saturday morning. The crash happened by CJs Garage near the post office. Traffic was delayed in the area while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Eastham Police. The post Two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Eastham sends one person to Cape Cod Hospital appeared first on CapeCod.com.

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eastham, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
Eastham, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Eastham, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod Hospital#Cod#Route 6#Traffic Accident#Cjs Garage#Eastham Police#Capecod Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Grim Afghan news raises risk for Biden of Taliban takeover

A rapidly deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan weeks before the official end of the U.S. military mission is putting pressure on President Biden as he sticks to his plan to pull America out of its longest war. Over the weekend, the Taliban seized a string of provincial capitals, including the...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been "emotionally and mentally trying." Melissa DeRosa resigned as secretary to the governor as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York's attorney general released a report less than a week ago alleging that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and violated state and federal laws.

Comments / 0

Community Policy