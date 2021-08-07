Cancel
Random Lake, WI

Gibraltar principal prepared to welcome students

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou will find a different but eager face at Gibraltar Secondary School as James DeBroux prepares for his first year as its principal and athletic director. DeBroux and his family came to Gibraltar from Random Lake High School where he not only taught but also served as its athletic and activities director. His first interaction with students was during the final weeks of summer school, though he says he has already gotten a great feel for the type of community support Gibraltar receives.

