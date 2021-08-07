Atlanta Jersey History: The 1970s were a good time for Nos. 66-70

What is the best jersey number in Atlanta sports history?. That simple question led me on a journey through time to find the answer. Icons can come packaged in every feasible way. Whether it be in a crisp clean single digit like No. 7 (Michael Vick), a classic like No. 21 (Deion Sanders, Dominique Wilkins) or a relatively unassuming numeral like 31 (Greg Maddux), each of these numbers means something in Atlanta sports lore.