This Director Mistake Can Ruin Filming For Crew Members – Andy Rydzewski

By Filmcourage
filmcourage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilm Courage: Do you prefer more setups and shots or less setups and shots for a project?. Andy Rydzewski, Cinematographer: The fewer setups generally the happier I am. That’s not to say that’s always the right way, but I do notice if we’re hosing down a scene meaning Okay we need a wide and then maybe we get a second wide from here and then we need this medium and then let’s go in for the close-up but then also…I don’t enjoy that. I feel like you’re just chasing and you’re basically gathering pieces so that they can make it in an edit so that in the edit. This happens with a lot of projects, they’re basically creating it in the editing room and nothing wrong with that but for me personally that doesn’t interest me that much. I want to feel like we’re making conscious decisions on set and also (this is what I tell directors a lot too) is the fewer the number of shots, the higher the quality. The more shots you’re shooting the lower the quality each shot will be just out of necessity…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).

