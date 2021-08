Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Over the past year and a half, many of us have turned to TikTok for an escape from real life. Whether you tried out a new dance, participated in a viral challenge, or found fashion inspiration, you've probably spent hours scrolling through your For You Page. And one of our favorite parts of using the app is discovering affordable skincare, makeup, and hair treatments that actually work. That's why we rounded up 10 TikTok-famous beauty products you can find on Amazon for less than $40 each (and starting at just $5).