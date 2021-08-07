Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Milwaukee, WI

COVID-19 Update: 24 New Cases This Week, Burden Rate Nears 100; Health Officers Offer Masking Guidance; Walk-In Vaccinations Available at Health Department

southmilwaukeeblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can’t get complacent against COVID-19. New cases are spiking, again, as the delta variant proliferates and we continue to lag on vaccinations. Some headlines …. The August 6 Situational Briefing shows concerning trends among new cases (43 in the past two weeks in South Milwaukee) and disease burden (nearing 100 for the first time in months). You can read the data for the yourself, including past reports, on the city website.

southmilwaukeeblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Milwaukee, WI
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
South Milwaukee, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#Cdc#Aap#Dhs#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA OKs 3rd vaccine dose for immunocompromised people

The Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorizations for the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines Thursday to allow some people with compromised immune systems to get a third dose. The change in FDA regulation is specific to patients who have been unable to mount an adequate immune...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from a groundbreaking Census report

The United States is becoming more diverse more quickly than anticipated as minority communities grow while white populations shrink for the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday as it released a new trove of data from the decennial count it conducted last year. The data, which will be...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy