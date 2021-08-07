COVID-19 Update: 24 New Cases This Week, Burden Rate Nears 100; Health Officers Offer Masking Guidance; Walk-In Vaccinations Available at Health Department

We can’t get complacent against COVID-19. New cases are spiking, again, as the delta variant proliferates and we continue to lag on vaccinations. Some headlines …. The August 6 Situational Briefing shows concerning trends among new cases (43 in the past two weeks in South Milwaukee) and disease burden (nearing 100 for the first time in months). You can read the data for the yourself, including past reports, on the city website.