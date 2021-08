City Realty Group, a community-focused real estate company serving the Greater Boston area since 2004, donated $12,500 to support the Oak Square YMCA in Brighton. The funds will be used to support the Oak Square YMCA Summer Camp program and Summer Learning Academy and allow the Oak Square Y to meet the growing need for summer services, especially among underserved children and their families. The Oak Square YMCA Summer Camp and Summer Learning Academy provides local youth with the opportunity to engage in fun activities that inspire learning and support child development, which is especially important during the long summer months, as many.