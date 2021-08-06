Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lorde Drops Rooftop Performance Of 'Stoned At The Nail Salon'

at40.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLorde dropped a new music video ahead of her third album, Solar Power, set to release later this month. The video features a new rooftop performance of her latest single "Stoned At the Nail Salon," which was shot on in July and includes longtime collaborator and producer Jack Antonoff. She has previously released two rooftop performance videos for "Solar Power."

www.at40.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Jack Antonoff
Person
Seth Meyers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nail Salon#Rooftop#Stoned#Music Video#Solar Power#Electric Studios#Nme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Yola Performs 'Stand for Myself' Songs on Rolling Stone's Twitch

Yola performed new songs from her album Stand for Myself and defined the differences between American and British music-listening habits during an appearance on Rolling Stone’s Twitch on Tuesday. Stand for Myself, Yola’s second album for the Easy Eye label, will be released July 30th. Speaking with interviewer Tia Hill...
Musicrock947.com

Queens of the Stone Age drops off Reading & Leeds lineup

Queens of the Stone Age will no longer be playing this year’s Reading & Leeds. In a tweet, Josh Homme and company write that “restrictions and logistics” are preventing them from making the trip to the U.K. next month to play dual festivals. “We hope everyone has a GREAT time...
Musicstudybreaks.com

On ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon,’ Lorde Proves ‘Solar Power’ Critics Wrong

The artist’s return to music has been met with criticism, but her recent single may be a winner with fans of her previous work. One can practically smell the fresh nail lacquer and hear the scraping of the pumice stone between the soft lyrics of self-reflection on Lorde’s latest folksy single, “Stoned at the Nail Salon.” This single follows up her chart-topping hit of last month, “Solar Power,” the second single off of her upcoming third studio album of the same name.
Musicmusictech.net

Watch: Jack Antonoff demonstrates how he co-wrote Lana Del Rey’s The Greatest

The idea for Lana Del Rey’s sprawling song The Greatest was sparked by a single “regal” chord progression, according to co-writer and producer du jour Jack Antonoff. In a video from Mix With The Masters published last Friday (6 August), Antonoff ran through the small, incremental production elements which ultimately resulted in the track off Del Rey’s 2019 album Norman Fucking Rockwell! Numerous critics have called The Greatest the best song in Del Rey’s career.
Musicat40.com

Billie Eilish Says Making This Music Video Was A 'Peak Life Experience'

Billie Eilish has directed a handful of her own music videos of them, and they're all chilling masterpieces, but nothing's quite like the visuals for the title track off her sophomore album Happier Than Ever. A week after proclaiming "THIS IS MY FAVORITE SONG AND FAVORITE VIDEO EVER" on Instagram, the young star doubled down and called making the video "an incredible peak life experience" while sharing behind the scenes photos from the shoot.
Musicallkpop.com

Golden Child drop dramatic 'Ra Pam Pam' performance MV

Golden Child have dropped their dramatic performance music video for "Ra Pam Pam". In the MV, Golden Child go through their choreography on a rooftop and in an epic cave. "Ra Pam Pam" is the title song of the group's 2nd full album 'Game Changer', and the lyrics express a feeling of hope despite an ongoing chaotic situation with the sound of a racing heart "Ra Pam Pam".
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Jack Antonoff Enlists St. Vincent for Bleachers’ Electric Lady Rooftop Performance

Jack Antonoff spends a lot of time at Manhattan’s Electric Lady Studios — whether he’s dissecting a song he produced with Clairo or playing acoustic for Lorde. This time, though, he takes to the studio’s rooftop with his own band, Bleachers. Positioned on the rooftop adorned with vines and festive lights, the band performed “Big Life” and “What’d I Do With All of This Faith?” from their new album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night. For the latter, they were joined by St. Vincent, who co-produced the album and contributed vocals. The rooftop performance follows other Bleacher clips filmed there, including their recent Tiny Desk Concert for NPR and that time they tore through “Chinatown” with Bruce Springsteen. “If I was trying to make an album that everyone in the world was supposed to like, I would ask everyone in the world, but I’m trying to make an album that’s for my people,” Antonoff recently told Rolling Stone. “So I’m playing it for my people.”
Musicat40.com

Global Citizen Live Announces Lineup: Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Lizzo & More

On Tuesday (August 10), Global Citizen announced the star-studded lineup for this year's concert. Described as the organization's "biggest event yet," viewers will enjoy performances from the biggest names in music across all genres. Global Citizen Live has taken place in New York City's Central Park annually since 2012. In...
Entertainmentallkpop.com

ONEUS drop epic 'Lit' taekwondo performance MV

ONEUS have dropped an epic performance video for "Lit". In the performance MV above, ONEUS collaborate with world-renowned taekwondo demo team K-Tigers in front of a beautiful palace. "Lit" is a track from the RBW Entertainment group's 2019 album 'Fly with Us', and this new version was released in commemoration of the '2020 Summer Olympics'.
MusicVulture

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker Get Matching Tats to Announce the New MGK Album

Megan Fox dater and Lollapalooza parkour-er Machine Gun Kelly announced today that he has a new album coming up, and it will be called born with horns. While artists like Taylor Swift make announcements by sending their fans on hair-splitting scavenger hunts, that’s not MGK’s speed. He likes to spell things out. In this case, he spelled it out on his forearm, getting matching tattoos with Blink-182’s Travis Barker that both read “born with horns” in a hard-rock Gothic font. A statement from Universal Music Group confirmed that Barker will serve as the album’s executive producer. In a video posted to Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram, he and Barker show off their new ink. “Bro, that shit looks hard as fuck,” MGK says.

Comments / 0

Community Policy