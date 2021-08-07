How to play CoD: Mobile Zombies Aether Hunt event: Challenges, rewards, more
Following the launch of Undead Siege, the Dark Aether is wreaking havoc in CoD Mobile Zombies. Here’s how to play the thrilling event. CoD: Mobile Zombies is getting its fair share of new zombified madness. Much like Cold War Zombies, there has been plenty to explore following new updates and additional content to the ongoing Season cycle. Taking the story back to square one, Cold War Zombies acts as a soft reboot for the overarching story. However, as fans peel the back layers of Treyarch’s mysterious narrative, it appears not everything is as it seems.www.dexerto.com
Comments / 0