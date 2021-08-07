Kenneth James Wysluzaly, 75 of Camden, NY, passed away Sunday July 25, 2021, at Bethany Gardens Skilled Living Center. Ken’s loving family was at his side when the Lord took him home. He was born in Utica, NY, on January 19, 1946, a son of Victor and Dorothy Hungerford Wysluzaly and was a 1964 graduate of Sauquoit Valley Central High School. He proudly served his nation for a span of 27 years in the U.S. Army. During that time, he participated in many different actions including Operation Desert Storm and deployment with the 107th Military police in the aftermath of 9-11. His civilian occupation was a mechanic. At the end of his workday as mechanic, for many years, he went to a second job in varied retail settings and security positions.