Event aims to raise awareness of gun violence, drug addiction and available help

ONEIDA — Tyler McBain was looking to start a new chapter of his life after years of struggle and addiction, friends and family members say. McBain, 22, and his girlfriend, Courtney Sanborn, had a son, Maverick, in July 2019; it was a life-changer, Sanborn said, providing the motivation he needed to get help and become sober. After going through recovery, McBain had decided to become an addiction counselor, she said, to help people going through similar struggles.