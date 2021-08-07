Cancel
Energy Industry

Power Authority launches study on impacts of climate change on its operations

WHITE PLAINS — The New York Power Authority has announced that it will study the long-term effects of climate change on its physical power generation and transmission assets and system operations. The research, in collaboration with Argonne National Laboratory, a U.S. Department of Energy science and engineering research center, the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy (CGEP), aims to inform NYPA’s risk and expenditure planning and strengthen its resilience against all hazards, including major weather events.

