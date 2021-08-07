Cancel
Video Games

Xbox Is Adding a Night Mode Feature

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Xbox owners who are tired of getting blinded by sudden bursts of light from their consoles during gaming sessions late at night or early in the morning finally have a welcome feature coming their way. Microsoft announced this week its plans to test a new Night Mode setting which will allow people to dim their screens and add filters to the display among other customizations. The feature is still in testing, however, so it’ll be a while longer before it’s released across all Xbox consoles.

