Xbox Is Adding a Night Mode Feature

Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox is finally here, and it looks to be an extremely impressive technical and visual showcase for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. It offers an excellent flight simulator experience for both casual and veteran players and ranks among the best Xbox games around. One facet of MSFS on Xbox that has stirred up confusion amongst Xbox players, however, is the inclusion of an "offline mode" when installing or preinstalling the game. Because of the lack of an official explanation on this, many players are left to wonder what exactly this "offline mode" is, and if it's really necessary to play the game.