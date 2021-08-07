Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Opinion: A better way to vote?

By Jared Garson, The Oregon Way
KATU.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore — The US could have chosen any other system to run elections, but somehow ended up selecting an option with numerous drawbacks: Plurality Voting. The current ‘pick one candidate’ system encourages voters to strategically choose a candidate that isn’t their first choice but is more likely to beat their least favorite choice. Plurality Voting is also vulnerable to the Spoiler Effect, which can swing an election with the entry of a popular third party candidate (see Nader in 2000).

katu.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plurality Voting#Star Voting#A Better Way#Election#Ranked Choice Voting#Rcv#Star Voting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
U.S. PoliticsRegister-Guard

Opinion: Have Democrats cracked the code?

Don’t look now, but Democrats may have finally cracked the code for winning national elections and keeping a governing majority in Washington. They’re sending money to families. It will immediately reduce childhood hunger in America by 50 percent. We’ll have to wait to see if it pays electoral dividends. The...
Congress & CourtsThe News-Gazette

Letter to the Editor | Must protect voting rights

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis is defending new Jim Crow laws. In Texas, Georgia and elsewhere, Republican legislators passed laws that shorten polling hours, limit drop boxes, make it harder to get an absentee ballot, ban “drive-thru voting” or allow the Republican-dominated state legislature to evaluate and remove local voting officials who increased turnout with mobile-voting buses and other such efforts.
Presidential Electionfreestonecountytimesonline.com

Why Voters Vote as They Do

Maybe it’s just a professional preoccupation, but I’ve always been intrigued by why voters cast their ballots as they do. I’ve never made a formal study of it, but have talked with plenty of them over the years, and one thing sticks with me from those conversations: There’s no one thing. People find a myriad of interesting—and sometimes idiosyncratic—reasons for voting this way or that.
Electionssandiegouniontribune.com

Opinion: What motivates your vote in the recall election?

Republican recall effort would replace Gavin Newsom. Gov. Gavin Newsom is the subject of a recall election on Sept. 14. What is motivating you to vote for or against the recall, and why?. Email your 500-word essay by Wednesday to yoursay@sduniontribune.com or use the form or the one below and...
ElectionsThe Post and Courier

Letter: New voting laws only benefit Republicans

The guest editorial by the Times and Democrat on July 26 was right on the mark – voting laws are about power. But then they completely lost it. They stated that attacking the newly proposed voting laws is all about power and then gave details on why the new voting laws were reasonable and were only being attacked because one political party thought it might hurt them.
ElectionsGreenfield Daily Reporter

Lee Hamilton: Why voters vote the way they do

Maybe it’s just a professional preoccupation, but I’ve always been intrigued by why voters cast their ballots as they do. I’ve talked with plenty of them over the years, and one thing sticks with me from those conversations: There’s no one thing. Some care mostly about a single issue —...
ElectionsPost Register

Opinion: Make voting more convenient with vote-by-mail system

A way to support our military veterans currently working for the U.S. Postal Service would be to implement a nationwide vote-by-mail system. A vote-by-mail system nationwide would also provide some badly needed revenue for the USPS, since the congressional mandate to pre-fund future retirees’ health benefits 75 years into the future burdens USPS with $5.5 billion each year.
ElectionsTyler Morning Telegraph

Letters to the Editor: Readers give opinions on voting restrictions, debt ceiling

VOTING LIMITS A REPUBLICAN PLOYRepublicans once loved mail-in voting. What happened?. Republicans know that voters of color and shift workers benefited the most last election from the methods that they are now trying to eliminate. The Texas, Republican voter suppression bill creates criminal penalties for election workers who refuse to accept a disruptive poll watcher and expands what poll watchers can do during elections and prohibits poll workers from removing poll watchers who violate election laws.
ElectionsKenai Peninsula Clarion

Letters to the editor: Different ways people vote

What kind of voter are you? David Redlawsk, a political science professor from the University of Iowa, researched how people make their decision on how to vote. He identified four types of voters: rational, intuitive, fast and frugal, and confirmative. Of course, there are many other methods in which people decide who to vote for, but this is one perspective.
PoliticsBillings Gazette

Guest opinion: Republican leadership acting without regard for laws

What the hell is happening to Republicans in Montana?. Every day we are treated to more examples of Republican leadership in our state acting with arrogance and disregard for the laws and principles of good government. For example, the recent case of Senate leader Jason Ellsworth, who tried to bluff...
Congress & CourtsNBC4 Columbus

Activists call on Portman to support voting rights act

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A group of advocates gathered Monday to deliver more than 1,000 signatures to Senator Rob Portman’s office, urging him to support the For the People Act. “It’s important that we have fairness and freedom of the right to vote immediately and there’s no time to waste,” said Daniel Van Hoogstraten, state director for the organization For Our Future Ohio.
Congress & Courtsthemissouritimes.com

Opinion: We need true conservatives in Congress

When I first decided to run for office, I did so because I found myself troubled by the lack of true conservative elected officials who were willing to stand up and fight for our values. These Republicans would talk a big game at home, but then come Monday morning, fly out to Washington, D.C., and vote like Democrats.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to end debate on $1T infrastructure bill

The Senate on Sunday night voted to end debate on a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, putting it on a glide path, albeit a lengthy one, to passing this week. Senators voted 68-29 to end debate on the bill, which required 60 votes. Eighteen GOP senators joined with all Democrats to help advance the legislation.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

How to loosen the hold rich people have on our elections

Dennis Aftergut is a former federal prosecutor and former Supreme Court advocate, currently of counsel at the Renne Public Law Group in San Francisco. Fred Wertheimer is president of Democracy 21, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that works to strengthen our democracy. The opinions expressed in this commentary are their own. View more opinion on CNN.

Comments / 0

Community Policy