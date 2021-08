If Pato O’Ward overtakes Alex Palou to win the 2021 IndyCar championship, it would end a drought that began all the way back in the 2003 season. Pato O’Ward is one of four drivers to become a first-time winner in the 2021 IndyCar season. The driver of the #5 Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren SP, who finished in fourth place in the championship standings in his first season as a full-time driver last year, became a race winner back in early May in the second race at Texas Motor Speedway.