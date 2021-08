NEW YORK (AP) -- The New York Knicks ended up with guard Quentin Grimes with the No. 25 pick in the NBA draft after dealing two picks that were higher. A person with knowledge of the details said the Knicks traded the Nos. 19 and 21 picks. The swap of No. 21 for No. 25 left them with Grimes, a third-team All-American from Houston who came with a pick that belonged to the Los Angeles Clippers.