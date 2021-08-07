Cancel
Delaware, NJ

31 years after child was saved from raft adrift in Delaware Bay, she wants to find her rescuers

By Matt Gray
NJ.com
 2 days ago
The notation in her dad’s diary from July 29, 1990, says it all — “Respect the Bay.”. For Alexis Davis, that date and those three words bring her back to an incident that has stuck with her for 31 years and now she wants to fill in the missing pieces.

NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

