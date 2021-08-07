Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

State Department urges US citizens in Afghanistan to leave 'immediately'

By Mike Brest
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nmXcH_0bKrtE4S00


The State Department says all U.S. citizens should leave Afghanistan “immediately" as the Taliban advance.

A directive issued on Saturday by the U.S. Embassy in Kabul calls on citizens of the United States to leave “using available commercial fight options” because they are “extremely limited” in their “ability to assist” due to “the security conditions and reduced staffing.”

AFTER 20 YEARS, TIME TO DECLASSIFY 9/11 DOCUMENTS, SAY SENATORS

The State Department ordered U.S. government employees working for the Kabul embassy who can work remotely to leave the country on April 27. The government’s advisory for Afghanistan remains at "Level 4: Do Not Travel" due to "crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, armed conflict and COVID-19."

Taliban forces continue to conduct violent attacks against Afghan officials and civilians alike as U.S. troops withdraw from the country.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki condemned the Taliban for the violence on Friday afternoon, which coincided with the militant group capturing their first provincial capital and a successful assassination of Dawa Khan Menapal, the head of the Government Media and Information Center. It wasn't before long that the Taliban captured their second provincial capital, Sheberghan in Jowzjan Province, according to Axios .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCWJl_0bKrtE4S00
The US flag is paint on the wall at Embassy of the United States of America in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, July. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) Mariam Zuhaib/AP

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Eight people were killed and 20 were wounded in the Taliban's failed assassination attempt of acting Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi on Tuesday.

All U.S. troops are expected to have left Afghanistan by Aug. 31, an end date that was moved up from Sept. 11, though more than 95% of them have already departed.

Comments / 1

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
124K+
Followers
48K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizens#Civil Unrest#The State Department#Taliban#The U S Embassy#White House#Axios#Ap Photo#Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Germany rejects calls for troops to return to Afghanistan

BERLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Germany's defence minister rejected on Monday calls for its soldiers to return to Afghanistan after Taliban insurgents took Kunduz city where German troops were deployed for a decade. Germany had the second largest military contingent in Afghanistan after the United States, losing more troops in...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Grim Afghan news raises risk for Biden of Taliban takeover

A rapidly deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan weeks before the official end of the U.S. military mission is putting pressure on President Biden as he sticks to his plan to pull America out of its longest war. Over the weekend, the Taliban seized a string of provincial capitals, including the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

The US and Western withdrawal from Afghanistan looks increasingly likely to leave a disaster behind

(CNN) — The US and Western withdrawal from Afghanistan looks increasingly likely to leave a disaster behind. The Taliban, the ultra-conservative Islamic militia that once harbored Osama bin Laden, has seized control of the northern city of Kunduz. It's the first major Afghan city to fall to the insurgents since they began their offensive in May, and deals yet another blow to US claims the Afghan government will manage fine when all foreign troops leave.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

US embassy in Kabul urges Americans to leave immediately

The U.S. embassy in Kabul told Americans in Afghanistan to leave the country immediately in response to an increase in violence, and to not "rely on U.S. government flights" in the process. "The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options. Given the security...
Militaryhngn.com

US Military Aircraft Hits Afghanistan Ground as Taliban Makes Rapid Advances

As foreign troops leave Afghanistan and the Taliban make fast combat gains, the U.S. will continue a constant cadence of airstrikes. Biden Ordered B-52 Bombers and AC-130 To Hit Afghanistan Grounds. In a recently published article in MSN News, President Joe Biden authorized B-52 bombers and AC-130 Spectre gunships to...
WorldPosted by
Axios

U.S. sends Afghanistan envoy to Qatar to press Taliban to end offensive

U.S. envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad will "press the Taliban to stop their military offensive and to negotiate a political settlement" during talks in Qatar's capital, Doha, this week, the State Department said. Why it matters: As the Biden administration prepares to fully withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan on Aug....
WorldLewiston Morning Tribune

Afghanistan likely headed for civil war, former US ambassador says

WASHINGTON — Afghanistan is likely to slide into a prolonged civil war with U.S. ground forces set to leave by the end of the month, a former U.S. envoy to Kabul said. Ryan Crocker, who served as ambassador to Afghanistan during the Obama administration, said he didn’t foresee any chance that U.S. troops would return once they exit.
PoliticsNew York Post

Taliban takes control of cities in Afghanistan ahead of US withdrawal

The Taliban on Sunday took hold of two major cities in Afghanistan, sparking “total chaos” ahead of the complete US troop withdrawal from the country at the end of the month, according to reports. The Islamist militant group captured government buildings in Kunduz, a northeastern city, and in Sar-e Pul,...
WorldGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Lawmaker says Taliban enter north Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan — Taliban fighters entered the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province Saturday, a provincial lawmaker said, after sweeping through nine of 10 districts in the province. The government did not deny lawmaker Mohammad Karim Jawzjani’s claim that Taliban fighters had entered Sheberghan, but said the city had not...
Immigrationcbs2iowa.com

Afghans arriving in US report relief and fear after fleeing Taliban

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Afghans who helped the United States during the 20-year war reported mixed emotions after coming to the country to start new lives, according to the leader of a nonprofit group helping with refugee resettlement. Krish Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, said she...

Comments / 1

Community Policy