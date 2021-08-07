Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Texas House Democrats file lawsuit in fight against coming home to vote on election reforms

By Mike Brest
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V47Pb_0bKrt0nX00


Nearly two dozen Texas House Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., last month to stymie GOP-backed election reforms sued top Republicans in the state whom they say violated their rights in measures taken to bring them home to vote.

The lawsuit , filed by 22 Democratic lawmakers in federal court in Austin, Texas, late Friday, coincided with the final day of the first special session called by Gov. Greg Abbott and preceded a second special legislative session set to begin on Saturday. Abbott, House Speaker Dade Phelan, and State Rep. James White were named as defendants in the suit.

TEXAS LAWMAKER WHO FLED TO DC WON'T REVEAL IF SHE'S ON VACATION

Texas Democrats contested the first session that began on July 8 over the " election integrity " item on the agenda. Dozens in the Democratic minority flew to Washington in a bid to stall the legislative agenda by preventing the chamber from reaching quorum, prompting the governor to threaten arraignment when they return from the extended protest.

Abbott ordered a second 30-day special legislative session Thursday in a new attempt to pass the GOP-backed voting legislation after more than 50 Democratic lawmakers fled the state.

The lawsuit alleges the three defendants sought "by public statements and otherwise, to attempt to deny, coerce, threaten, intimidate, and prevent" the Democratic lawmakers and their constituents their right to "vote in all elections," "peacefully assemble to redress their grievances," "speak publicly about the exercise of their constitutional rights," "of association," "security of person," and "freedom from arrest, except upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation."

The suit, which claims the defendants were conspiring together, also says the plaintiffs "individually complaint about retaliatory attacks, threats and attempts at coercion relating to the exercise of their First Amendment rights."

The Democrats seek $5 in actual damages and $10 in punitive damages. Abbott and Phelan did not immediately comment on the suit; White said he did not know why he was included in it as a defendant, according to the Texas Tribune .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Voting reforms sought by Republicans have become a hot-topic issue following the 2020 election, when states across the countries implemented measures changes, such as expanding early and mail-in voting, to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

GOP critics have raised concerns about election security, while Democrats who oppose changes to the voting process backed by Republicans warn they could disenfranchise voters, particularly minorities.

Comments / 394

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
124K+
Followers
48K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Dade Phelan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas House#House Democrats#Election Security#Gop#Republicans#Democratic#State#Texas Democrats#The Texas Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Texas StateWashington Times

Runaway Texas House Democrats mocked for ‘embarrassingly bad’ lawsuit blaming exit on GOP

A federal lawsuit filed against three Texas Republicans by the wayward House Democrats is gaining a reputation as a must-read legal document, but for all the wrong reasons. The gaffe-ridden complaint, submitted Friday by an oft-disciplined Houston lawyer now practicing under a probationally suspended license, has been mocked on the right for, among other things, blaming the Republicans for the Democratic legislators’ decision to flee the state.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Democrat Austin judge BLOCKS the arrest of the fugitive Texas Dems who want to return from DC after fleeing to stop the GOP's voting bill

A Democrat Texas judge has temporarily blocked the arrest of Texas House Democrats who fled the state to deny Republicans quorum on their voting reforms bills. In the order, Travis County Judge Brad Urrutia banned Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan from 'detaining, confining, or otherwise restricting a Texas House Democrat's movement without his or her consent,' as well as 'issuing any warrant or other instruments' that would lead to their confinement.
Texas Stateblogforarizona.net

Texodus: Texas Democratic Legislators Get A Temporary Reprieve From A State Court

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who called a special session to enact onerous new voter suppression laws based upon Trump’s Big Lie, was thwarted by Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C. (Texodus) to plead their case with Democrats in Congress that they must pass the For The People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, or all hope is lost in Texas.
Texas Statewbap.com

TX House Democrats Sue State Top Republicans for Efforts to Force their Return to Austin

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF)- Twenty two Texas House Democrats sued some of the state’s top Republican leaders in federal court in Austin. They are suing Governor Greg Abbott, House Speaker Dade Phelan and a State Representative James Wright. The lawsuit alleges that their efforts to bring them home for a Special Legislative Session infringed on their constitutional rights to free speech and to petition the government for redress of grievances.
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Now what? Texas Democrats have a very hard choice to make

(CNN) — On Friday at midnight, the Texas legislature's special session -- the one in which Democrats fled the state in order to keep a stringent voting bill from being passed -- will come to a close. On Saturday at noon, the next special session of the legislature will open.
Texas StateNBC26

Texas Democrats who fled state sue Republican leaders

Twenty-two Texas House Democrats are suing three state Republicans. The Democrats fled the state in order to prevent voting on a GOP elections bill, which they say disenfranchises minority voters. The Democrats say their constitutional rights were violated when Gov. Greg Abbott launched another special session in an effort to...

Comments / 394

Community Policy