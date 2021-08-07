Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

REVIEW: 'Reservation Dogs' captures nuances of reservation life

By BRUCE R. MILLER
Fremont Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t confuse “Reservation Dogs” with “Reservoir Dogs.”. The FX on Hulu series is a true original – one that digs into reservation life better than any series before it. And, save for one brief scene, it has little to do with the Quentin Tarantino film. Set in Oklahoma, the comedy...

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Quentin Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Meat Pies#Eyesight#Nuances#Reservation Dogs#Fx#Bear#Cheese#Reservation Dogs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
California StateNew York Post

Oklahoma teens California dreaming in ‘Reservation Dogs’

Oscar winner Taika Waititi has teamed up with Sterlin Harjo for “Reservation Dogs,” a life-in-pieces comedy about four Indigenous teens living in Oklahoma and dreaming of a better life in California. The eight-episode series is notable for two firsts: using an entirely Indigenous creative team (behind-the-scenes and in front of...
TV & VideosDeadline

The Show To Watch This Week: ‘Olympics Highlights With Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg,’ ‘Reservation Dogs,’ HBO Obama Docuseries & ‘Mr. Corman’ Reviewed

Simone Biles took to the balance beam today at the Tokyo Olympics and proved she is every inch a true champion as the Covid conflicted NBC broadcast games head into their final days. Yet, as Emmy campaigning truly ups its game and the Delta variant brings masks and vaccination mandates across the nation, there’s a lot of action on the small screen.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Reservation Dogs Preview: It's All About How You Define "Jurisdiction"

Reservation Dogs, is a new original half-hour comedy from the minds of Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, coming this August to FX on Hulu. But before the premiere, the previews for the series have been flowing in for audiences. We're here for it and just as excited to see what Reservation Dogs brings to streaming. Nick Grad, the President of original programming on FX, sees a lot of potential from the minds of Harjo and Waititi on this project. He has talked about work on Reservation Dogs saying that Harjo, "draws deeply on his experiences as a Native Oklahoman to make 'Reservation Dogs' a true-to-life and incredibly funny story of youth, courage, and misadventures".
MoviesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Taika Waititi is ready to 'twist and f--- up' expectations with groundbreaking Reservation Dogs

"I'm so sick of famous people." With that declaration, Thor: Ragnarok director and Oscar winner Taika Waititi, explains why he was excited to cast unknowns as the leads of his new comedy series Reservation Dogs. Set in co-creator Sterlin Harjo's home state of Oklahoma, this groundbreaking comedy (every writer, director, and main actor is Indigenous) follows four teenagers (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor) as they pivot from committing crime, which will finance their escape to California, to fighting it.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Reservation Dogs’ Is a Slice-of-Life Triumph From Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi: TV Review

It’s rare to see a series that conjures up a sense of place quite as well as does FX’s new “Reservation Dogs.” The series, set in and shot in Oklahoma with a cast, set of directors and writers’ room made up entirely of Indigenous people, lets us into a world television too rarely goes. The title reservation, a rural place where the only fun is what one makes for oneself, is a place our characters are keen to escape. But it’s also a community where the incidental magic of connection lies around every corner. This show’s ambitions in its first four episodes are narrower than those of FX’s great “Atlanta,” but there’s a similar willingness to push into the crannies of the American landscape and find moments of character worth exploring.
TV SeriesNPR

'Reservation Dogs' Creator Talks New FX Series

And finally today, we're taking a trip to rural Oklahoma, more specifically to Okmulgee, Okla., home of the Muskogee Nation. That's the setting of the new FX comedy "Reservation Dogs." The much-anticipated series follows the exploits of a group of Native American teens who hang out, crack jokes and occasionally get into some trouble with the law, all in the name of scraping together enough cash to make their way to California. The show is a breakthrough in Native American representation in television, both on screen and behind the camera. Every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Reservation Dogs’ Team on Showcasing Diversity in Indigenous Communities

The indigenous experience is not a monolith, but “Reservation Dogs” co-creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, who grew up in Oklahoma and New Zealand, respectively, still found a lot of commonality that they wanted to infuse into their new show. “I think one of the similarities in all those communities — indigenous communities — is humor,” Harjo said during a Television Critics Assn. press tour panel for the show on Wednesday. “All the stories that we’d tell were funny. They were never sad and depressing, which [are] the only stories that ever get told about Native people. So, when we were...
Movieswashingtonnewsday.com

In ‘Reservation Dogs,’ hot-shot director Waititi shares indigenous humour.

In ‘Reservation Dogs,’ hot-shot director Waititi shares indigenous humour. Taika Waititi had a reoccurring difficulty when making films about his home Maori village in New Zealand, long before he won an Oscar or directed a Marvel superhero blockbuster. “In the beginning, my films would get bad response because people would...
TV SeriesSalt Lake Tribune

‘Reservation Dogs’ on FX uses humor, not magic, to conjure Native culture

In a dramatic moment of the “Reservation Dogs” pilot, a car with tinted windows rolls up on the Dogs, a crew of four teenage petty thieves living on a Native American reservation in Oklahoma. In slow motion, the rival gang members inside lower the car windows, faces covered with balaclavas, and then aim their guns and open fire … with paintballs.
TV SeriesAndroid Central

Reservation Dogs: How to stream new Hulu series online from anywhere

Created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi of JoJo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok fame, the show breaks new ground for representation as it has an all-indigenous writers room. The show revolves around a gang of four friends in rural Oklahoma - Bear (D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), Elora (Devery Jacobs), and Cheese (Lane Factor) who go under the name of the Reservation Bandits who turn to crime to fund an escape to California.
TV & VideosGephardt Daily

Devery Jacobs: ‘Reservation Dogs’ is as universal as it is specific

NEW YORK, Aug. 9 (UPI) — Recreating the experiences of all contemporary Indigenous people for a TV show may be impossible, but Devery Jacobs said her new FX comedy, “Reservation Dogs,” authentically captures the spirit of life in Native communities, while focusing on characters and stories to which audiences of any background can relate.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

FX on Hulu's Reservation Dogs feels like something special -- but you have to get used to its deliberate pace

"It takes some time to adjust to the tempo of Reservation Dogs," says Kathryn VanArendonk says of the Native American comedy created by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo. "The new FX on Hulu series, about a quartet of Indigenous teenage friends in a tiny town in Oklahoma, takes the Tarantino movie Reservoir Dogs as its title reference, and the idea of that movie creates the expectation of motion. The show’s opening scene plays on that expectation — Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Elora (Devery Jacobs), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), and Cheese (Lane Factor) are in the midst of a Tarantino-style heist, peeling off down the road in a stolen delivery van full of spicy chips. There’s a feeling that Reservation Dogs might be fast, propulsive, full of dramatic escalations. It is not that kind of show. It is slow and aimless, meandering through the lives of these four teenagers, lingering on small details. And once it’s clear that the series is moving at this deliberate pace, it’s easier to see Reservation Dogs as something special. It is a distinctive mood; a show unhurried by unnecessary things. Even better, you start to see its circling, contemplative aimlessness as key to its characters’ anxieties. It’s a show about four teenagers trying to find something to do. The rhythm of the show is a drifting, unimpulsive storyworld, and its teenage characters shoulder against it resentfully, looking for adventure and escape."

Comments / 0

Community Policy