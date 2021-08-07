Campbell, Taylor, Telitz lead second Road America practice

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — To say this weekend didn’t go according to plan, is a severe understatement. I was excited to run at the historic and legendary track that is Road America. It was gearing up to be an awesome weekend with the potential to score a podium in all four of the races I planned to run — two races in the FRP F2000 series and two races in the NA F1000 series. However, we fell severely short of this goal due to some unforeseen mechanical issues and circumstances beyond our control.