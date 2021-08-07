Cancel
Campbell, Taylor, Telitz lead second Road America practice

By Ryan Kish
racer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA red flag set up a five-minute dash to the checkered in the second practice session of the weekend for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from Road America. That window allowed Ricky Taylor to blitz the field by over six-tenths of a second and put the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05c on top of the timing sheets with a 1m49.712s — a time that would easily break the lap record if they can match it in the race.

