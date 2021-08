Richard Zoglin is a contributing editor at Time magazine. Is NBC to blame for Simone Biles’s Olympic withdrawal?. I am overstating the case, of course. But to understand Biles’s decision to step back from much of the gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Games, it’s hard to ignore the elephant in the room: the orgy of hype, hero worship and home-team hyperventilating that has come to define NBC’s coverage of the Olympics. Somehow, sooner or later, something like this had to happen.