Will Sandy Ground be part of new NYC public school Universal Mosaic Curriculum?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As the city develops the recently announced Universal Mosaic Curriculum -- part of the NYC Academic Recovery Plan put in place in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic -- the Department of Education (DOE) says lessons will make connections to area historical sites, including Sandy Ground, although the agency gave no details regarding specific study plans related to the Rossville site.www.silive.com
