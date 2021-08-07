Cancel
Business

French group to buy PepsiCo's Tropicana in $3.3 billion deal

dallassun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePepsiCo Inc sold Tropicana and other juice brands in North America for $3.3 billion to French private equity firm PAI Partners on Tuesday, as it looks to focus on more profitable brands. The company will keep a 39 percent stake in the new joint venture and have exclusive U.S. distribution...

Medical & Biotechnddist.com

Shorehill Capital Invests in Packaging Supplies Distributor Flexpak

Shorehill Capital LLC has announced the recapitalization of Flexpak, LLC in partnership with the company’s management team and Brian Kellen, the company’s founder and CEO. The transaction closed on July 30. Headquartered in Woods Cross, UT, Flexpak is a value-added distributor and supplier of packaging supplies, including stock and custom...
Businessmix929.com

Brookfield reinsurance unit to buy American National for $5.1 billion

(Reuters) -Brookfield Asset Management Inc’s reinsurance unit has agreed to buy insurer American National Group Inc for about $5.1 billion in an all-cash deal, the companies said on Monday. Started in 1905 by William Lewis Moody Jr., American National is majority-owned by the founder’s family, which controls the company through...
Houston, TXdallassun.com

Camber Energy Acquires Majority Interest in Simson-Maxwell Ltd.

A Significant Step in the Company's Diversification Strategy. HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ('Camber' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the acquisition, through its majority-owned subsidiary, of a majority interest (⁓ 60.5%) in Simson-Maxwell Ltd. ('Simson-Maxwell'). Other shareholders include Simmax Corp., an existing shareholder of Simson-Maxwell for ⁓ 20 years, and Remora EQ LP, another strategic stakeholder.
Marketsdallassun.com

Diamcor Announces Results in Initial Tender and Sales of Current Quarter

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSX-V:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') announced today it achieved very encouraging results in its tender and sale of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material at the Company's Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the 'Project'). In July 2021, the first month of its current fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2021, the Company tendered and sold a total of 2,989.54 carats. The results confirm the potential for increased average dollar per carat values from the operational and processing refinements made by the Company, and from the recovery of larger gem quality rough diamonds in the special category (+10.8 carats).
San Diego, CAdallassun.com

TPT Global Tech, Inc. Agrees To Form An Exclusive Joint Venture With UM Group of India To Design, Develop and Operate a Multi-Billion Dollar Industrial "Smart City" in Uttar Pradesh

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com headquartered in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced it has executed an agreement to form a joint venture ('JV Formation Agreement') with UM Group (a US$ 250 Mn group) in India to jointly design, develop and operate an Industrial 'Smart City' located in the State of Uttar Pradesh. The relationship of the parties under this JV Formation Agreement is intended to be exclusive and both parties will ensure that the definitive agreements along with SPV formation are completed within three to six months by which time both parties would have a better understanding of the overall valuation of the Smart City and other government approvals that will be required for the execution of the Smart City. TPT Global Tech responsibilities under the JV Formation Agreement include, among others, its intent to contribute by way of large investment by itself or investors of up to $100M, bring in technology partners and large OEMs from the US and other global markets and support with marketing and business development activities in general. The JV Formation Agreement shall remain valid for a period of five years.
MarketWatch

Online cannabis marketplace Leafly is going public via merger with SPAC Merida Merger Corp.

Online cannabis marketplace Leafly Holdings Inc. said Monday it's going public by merging with special purpose acquisition corporation Merida Merger Corp. I , in a deal with an enterprise value of about $385 million and equity value of about $532 million. Once the deal has closed, Merida, which is backed by Merida Capital Holdings, will change its name of Leafly and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "LFLY." Seattle-based Leafly offers a subscription-based platform of more than 7,800 brands and 4,600 retail customers. About 55% of North American retail licensees use the service. Leafly is expected to generate revenue of about $43 million 2021 and about $65 million in 2022. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
Businessdallassun.com

Cordia Issues Operational Update

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Cordia Corporation (OTC PINK:CORG) today provided an update on its operations. Celebrity Menus. The company is completing the build out of it its three celebrity menus with Denise Richards, Carmen Electra, and Holly Sonders. Each menu will have a distinctive theme that ties back to the celebrity and incorporates the latest food trends.
Drinksmodernreaders.com

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Reduced by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BusinessCNBC

What's behind the big hype and billion-dollar aggregator start-ups buying Amazon seller brands

From Tesla giveaways to exclusive parties, Amazon aggregators are in the midst of a buying frenzy, pulling out all the stops to woo third-party sellers who've built successful brands on the e-commerce site. There are now at least 69 Amazon aggregators based in at least 12 countries, and they've raised more than $7 billion collectively since April 2020. Some of the biggest Amazon aggregators, Thrasio and Perch, are worth billions of dollars.
Businessfreightwaves.com

Struggling battery startup Romeo Power taps veteran executive for CEO

Lionel Selwood Jr. is out as the president and CEO at startup commercial truck battery pack maker Romeo Power Inc., replaced by 30-year auto and energy industries veteran Susan Brennan. Selwood, who became CEO about a year ago, led the company through its public debut sponsored by special purpose acquisition...
BusinessUS News and World Report

UK's Morrisons Agrees to Raised $9.3 Billion Offer From Fortress-Led Group

LONDON (Reuters) -British supermarket Morrisons has agreed an improved takeover offer worth 6.7 billion pounds ($9.3 billion) from a consortium led by Fortress Investment Group, but wants a rival private equity suitor to be given more time to make a counter bid. Morrisons said on Friday its board had unanimously...
Businessfoodmanufacturing.com

Independent Bottler Refresco to Acquire 3 Facilities from Coca-Cola

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Refresco, the world's largest independent bottler for retailers and A-brands in Europe and North America, announces it has entered into an agreement with The Coca-Cola Company to acquire three of its production locations in the United States. This transaction is subject to regulatory approval. Hans Roelofs, CEO...
BusinessArkansas Online

PepsiCo hits $3.3B deal to shed its juice brands

PepsiCo will sell Tropicana and other juices to a private-equity firm in a $3.3 billion deal. The New York drink and snack company will keep a 39% noncontrolling stake in a newly formed joint venture in the deal with PAI Partners, PepsiCo said Tuesday. The sale reflects the industry's uncertainty...

