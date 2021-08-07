Cancel
TV Series

REVIEW: 'Reservation Dogs' captures nuances of reservation life

By BRUCE R. MILLER
 2 days ago

Don't confuse "Reservation Dogs" with "Reservoir Dogs.". The FX on Hulu series is a true original – one that digs into reservation life better than any series before it. And, save for one brief scene, it has little to do with the Quentin Tarantino film. Set in Oklahoma, the comedy...

California StateNew York Post

Oklahoma teens California dreaming in ‘Reservation Dogs’

Oscar winner Taika Waititi has teamed up with Sterlin Harjo for “Reservation Dogs,” a life-in-pieces comedy about four Indigenous teens living in Oklahoma and dreaming of a better life in California. The eight-episode series is notable for two firsts: using an entirely Indigenous creative team (behind-the-scenes and in front of...
MoviesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Taika Waititi is ready to 'twist and f--- up' expectations with groundbreaking Reservation Dogs

"I'm so sick of famous people." With that declaration, Thor: Ragnarok director and Oscar winner Taika Waititi, explains why he was excited to cast unknowns as the leads of his new comedy series Reservation Dogs. Set in co-creator Sterlin Harjo's home state of Oklahoma, this groundbreaking comedy (every writer, director, and main actor is Indigenous) follows four teenagers (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor) as they pivot from committing crime, which will finance their escape to California, to fighting it.
TV SeriesMiddletown Press

'Reservation Dogs' Is a Slice-of-Life Triumph From Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi: TV Review

It’s rare to see a series that conjures up a sense of place quite as well as does FX’s new “Reservation Dogs.” The series, set in and shot in Oklahoma with a cast, set of directors and writers’ room made up entirely of Indigenous people, lets us into a world television too rarely goes. The title reservation, a rural place where the only fun is what one makes for oneself, is a place our characters are keen to escape. But it’s also a community where the incidental magic of connection lies around every corner. This show’s ambitions in its first four episodes are narrower than those of FX’s great “Atlanta,” but there’s a similar willingness to push into the crannies of the American landscape and find moments of character worth exploring.
TV Serieswlrn.org

'Reservation Dogs' Creator Talks New FX Series

And finally today, we're taking a trip to rural Oklahoma, more specifically to Okmulgee, Okla., home of the Muskogee Nation. That's the setting of the new FX comedy "Reservation Dogs." The much-anticipated series follows the exploits of a group of Native American teens who hang out, crack jokes and occasionally get into some trouble with the law, all in the name of scraping together enough cash to make their way to California. The show is a breakthrough in Native American representation in television, both on screen and behind the camera. Every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Reservation Dogs’ Team on Showcasing Diversity in Indigenous Communities

The indigenous experience is not a monolith, but “Reservation Dogs” co-creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, who grew up in Oklahoma and New Zealand, respectively, still found a lot of commonality that they wanted to infuse into their new show. “I think one of the similarities in all those communities — indigenous communities — is humor,” Harjo said during a Television Critics Assn. press tour panel for the show on Wednesday. “All the stories that we’d tell were funny. They were never sad and depressing, which [are] the only stories that ever get told about Native people. So, when we were...
Mason City, IAmystar106.com

Sten Joddi Interview – Reservation Dogs

Mason City’s Sten Joddi talks with Joe Malone about his role on the new FX/Hulu tv show Reservation Dogs. Like The Joe Show On Facebook. Follow The Joe Show On Twitter. Subscribe To The Joe Show On Youtube. Follow The Joe Show On Instagram.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Chicago Tribune

‘Reservation Dogs’ review: Native American teenagers knock around their rural Oklahoma town in new FX series on Hulu

“We’re saving our money so we can leave this dump before it kills us.” That goal — and maybe it’s just a pipe dream — is forever on the minds of a group of disaffected Indigenous teens at the center of “Reservation Dogs,” a half-hour comedy from FX on Hulu that is at once distinctly its own thing and distinctly familiar. Bored and left to their own devices, four friends — Bear, Elora Danan, ...
TV SeriesRepublic

DEBUTS FOR ‘RESERVATION DOGS’ AND ‘CHEAP OLD HOUSES’

The decidedly low-key and sardonic teen comedy “Reservation Dogs” streams its first two episodes on FX on Hulu today. The half-hour series marks a number of television milestones. It’s the first TV series written, acted, scripted and made by Indigenous Americans and the first made entirely in Oklahoma. The Dogs...
MoviesPosted by
AFP

Hot-shot director Waititi shares indigenous humor in 'Reservation Dogs'

Long before he won an Oscar or directed a Marvel superhero blockbuster, Taika Waititi had a recurring problem while making movies about his native Maori community in New Zealand. "My early films would get negative feedback about them because they were like, 'Well there's not enough cultural specificity,'" he recalled. "And I was like -- I get what's happening. All they want is to see us riding whales, talking to trees, playing flutes on mountaintops and talking to ghosts, and learning something from our grandmother. And that's it." Now, as one of Hollywood's most in-demand directors, with "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Jojo Rabbit" under his belt and a "Star Wars" movie on the way, Waititi has the opportunity to "twist those expectations."
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

FX on Hulu's Reservation Dogs feels like something special -- but you have to get used to its deliberate pace

"It takes some time to adjust to the tempo of Reservation Dogs," says Kathryn VanArendonk says of the Native American comedy created by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo. "The new FX on Hulu series, about a quartet of Indigenous teenage friends in a tiny town in Oklahoma, takes the Tarantino movie Reservoir Dogs as its title reference, and the idea of that movie creates the expectation of motion. The show’s opening scene plays on that expectation — Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Elora (Devery Jacobs), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), and Cheese (Lane Factor) are in the midst of a Tarantino-style heist, peeling off down the road in a stolen delivery van full of spicy chips. There’s a feeling that Reservation Dogs might be fast, propulsive, full of dramatic escalations. It is not that kind of show. It is slow and aimless, meandering through the lives of these four teenagers, lingering on small details. And once it’s clear that the series is moving at this deliberate pace, it’s easier to see Reservation Dogs as something special. It is a distinctive mood; a show unhurried by unnecessary things. Even better, you start to see its circling, contemplative aimlessness as key to its characters’ anxieties. It’s a show about four teenagers trying to find something to do. The rhythm of the show is a drifting, unimpulsive storyworld, and its teenage characters shoulder against it resentfully, looking for adventure and escape."
TV SeriesAndroid Central

Reservation Dogs: How to stream new Hulu series online from anywhere

Created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi of JoJo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok fame, the show breaks new ground for representation as it has an all-indigenous writers room. The show revolves around a gang of four friends in rural Oklahoma - Bear (D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), Elora (Devery Jacobs), and Cheese (Lane Factor) who go under the name of the Reservation Bandits who turn to crime to fund an escape to California.
TV & VideosGephardt Daily

Devery Jacobs: ‘Reservation Dogs’ is as universal as it is specific

NEW YORK, Aug. 9 (UPI) — Recreating the experiences of all contemporary Indigenous people for a TV show may be impossible, but Devery Jacobs said her new FX comedy, “Reservation Dogs,” authentically captures the spirit of life in Native communities, while focusing on characters and stories to which audiences of any background can relate.
