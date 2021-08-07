Cancel
Ellis County, KS

Berny Unruh: 2021 Ellis County Fair Best Cookie

Hays Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Best Bread recipe had very positive comments and the public could not wait to receive the recipe for the Best Cookie. Congratulations to Logan Leiker and thank you for sharing your recipe. Next week will feature a Cocoa Chiffon Cake exhibited by Kaylee Schumacher. What great bakers we are raising in Ellis County 4-H!

www.hdnews.net

Ellis County, KS
