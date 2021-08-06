Cancel
Volleyball

Announcing the 2021-22 Girls Volleyball Teams

windermereathletics.com
 13 days ago

Thank you for participating in Windermere’s Girls Volleyball Tryouts. We enjoyed seeing all of the players these last few days. We were impressed by everyone’s effort and attitude. We wish we could keep all of our athletes, but tough decisions needed to be made. If you do not see your listed number below and would like to volunteer as a team manager, please email the coaches atDaniel.FuentesNegron@ocps.net or atderek.ihnenfeld@ocps.net. We are allowed two managers.

windermereathletics.com

