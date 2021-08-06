Cancel
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Florida man accused of biting off part of man's ear at hotel

By GARY DETMAN, WPEC Staff
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 4 days ago
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPEC) — A man from Port St. Lucie, Florida is accused of biting off part of a man's ear in the Florida Keys.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested 45-year-old James Lenn Williams on Thursday.

Investigators said Williams was with a group of friends on vacation. While at a marina, a woman passed out and Williams put her in a wheelbarrow to carry her back to the hotel room.

Witnesses said Williams dumped beer on the woman and insulted her. Things started to escalate when a friend intervened.

As others jumped in to help calm Williams down, investigators said he pushed a woman to the ground. That started a scuffle and Williams pushed another woman to the ground.

Deputies aid Williams pushed the victim to the ground and began choking him. The victim said Williams bit part of his ear off as others tried to separate the two.

Williams faces charges of aggravated battery, battery by strangulation and battery.

