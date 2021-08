It’s rare to see a series that conjures up a sense of place quite as well as does FX’s new “Reservation Dogs.” The series, set in and shot in Oklahoma with a cast, set of directors and writers’ room made up entirely of Indigenous people, lets us into a world television too rarely goes. The title reservation, a rural place where the only fun is what one makes for oneself, is a place our characters are keen to escape. But it’s also a community where the incidental magic of connection lies around every corner. This show’s ambitions in its first four episodes are narrower than those of FX’s great “Atlanta,” but there’s a similar willingness to push into the crannies of the American landscape and find moments of character worth exploring.