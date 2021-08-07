Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fans return to training camp but must deal with restrictions

By STEVE MEGARGEE
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GxNYl_0bKrr7lM00

GREEN BAY, Wis. — (AP) — Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones and his Green Bay Packers teammates have resumed an annual preseason ritual after a pandemic-imposed hiatus by riding bicycles to training camp workouts.

But at least for this year, the players can’t borrow those bikes from young fans.

The Packers’ change in protocol reflects how the NFL has adapted its training camp policy while welcoming back spectators, who weren't allowed at workouts last summer. Fans can't interact with players and must remain over 20 feet away from them.

The changes are particularly apparent in Green Bay, where fans have been loaning Packers players bikes to travel to practice since the 1950s.

"I love the tradition," Jones said. "It's special."

That tradition was tweaked this year. No longer can fans loan their bicycles to players. The Packers instead have new Schwinn bikes they can use.

Similar changes have taken place at other training camps.

For instance, Matt Anderson of Richfield, Minnesota, brought his 14-year-old son to the Minnesota Vikings’ first workout. That typically would have been an ideal setting for the teenager to seek autographs from his favorite players.

Not this year.

The Vikings have compensated by conducting autograph sessions with Hall of Famers Carl Eller, Randall McDaniel and John Randle, plus other former players. Anderson says he still got a taste of what makes training camp special even under the current restrictions.

“The opportunity to get close to them, even (this year), you could give a shoutout to a player and get a reaction from them,” Anderson said. “That’s a unique thing from a football perspective, to have that proximity to a player and get that interaction with them.”

NFL officials say about 1 million people attended various training camp workouts across the country in 2019, the year before the pandemic. About 200,000 fans attended training camp sessions July 31, a day the NFL billed as “Back Together Saturday.”

Players appreciate the fans' presence after going through training camp without any spectators last year.

“We talked about how people are giving up vacation time to come watch us practice,” Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “That sums it up right there. Honestly, it makes coming out to practice on a 95-degree day feel like a privilege, when you realize that’s what fans are doing.”

They like hearing the applause again.

When Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a ball about 50 yards into a 2-foot hoop in the end zone Thursday, fans roared their approval. Only teammates would have been able to cheer that type of play a year ago.

“Last year it was pretty quiet,” Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling said. “You could hear the cars driving by and that was pretty much it.”

Packers officials said Thursday they have averaged about 2,100 fans per practice session and indicated it was slightly below their pre-pandemic figures. They noted the 2018 and '19 attendance totals were higher than usual because of Packers Experience, a festival featuring live music and skills activities that wasn't possible this year due to health protocols.

But the biggest change in Green Bay involves the bike tradition. In previous summers, a player often would use the same kid’s bike throughout training camp. Players built friendships with the kids who loaned them bikes.

“My bike rider, I’m still super close with him,” Jones said. “He’s always out there at practice. I see him all the time.”

Now the Packers have posted messages on the bike path reminding fans that players aren’t allowed to “take a selfie with you, play catch, provide an autograph, fist bump or even high-five.”

“I understand them,” said Ben Hurley, a 14-year-old Packers fan from Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. “We’ve got to keep the players safe and have them ready to play, especially with the strict rules and the fines they can get. But it’s a little frustrating.”

Colin McCabe, a 19-year-old Packers fan, has attended training camp since he was about 12 and let players ride his bike to practice when he was younger. His 11-year-old brother, Liam, started loaning his bike to players at the age of four.

“It’s so different,” said McCabe, who lives about four blocks from the Packers' practice fields. “I’m glad that it’s somewhat normal where we get to see the players walk down and ride bikes, but the whole tradition of players interacting with the kids and the fans, it’s way different. It’s the world we live in, but it’s kind of sad to see it change that way.”

It’s not the same as before the pandemic, but at least it isn’t a repeat of 2020.

Many NFL teams didn’t play any home games in front of paying spectators last year. They love seeing fans back and look forward to playing preseason games in front of crowds.

“After everything that we went through last year, it’s great to see fans out there today, and it’ll be great to see them this year,” Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said after a practice last week.

Having fans at training camp sites represents one giant step toward normalcy. Maybe next year the players and fans will be able to interact a little more.

“I really hope so, especially for my brother’s sake,” McCabe said. “He looks forward to this every season. He’ll wake up at like 4 in the morning when it comes to Packers training camp and be like, ‘Oh, we get to go today.’

“It’s better than Christmas for a lot of kids.”

___

AP Pro Football Writers Dave Campbell and Arnie Stapleton contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
52K+
Followers
63K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randall Mcdaniel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#Pro Bowl#Schwinn#The Minnesota Vikings#Hall Of Famers#Packers Experience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLzonecoverage.com

Jake Kumerow Could Decide Brian Gutekunst's Fate

Only one team will be Super Bowl Champions at the end of the NFL season. Only one team will be able to look back at the season and say “we did things right.” The rest of the league will be forced to come face-to-face with their shortcomings, and what needs to be done to fix them. Jobs will be lost and rosters will be overhauled. Sometimes those decisions are simple and obvious and other times they are difficult and divisive.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers: If Aaron Rodgers wants out, show him the door

I cannot believe the level the Green Bay Packers organization bent over for this dude. Aaron Rodgers, more successful as a Jeopardy! host than he has been as a QB for the last decade has basically thrown a temper tantrum and ghosted the Packers for the majority of the offseason.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Packers first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers have already had quite the interesting offseason as future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers is officially back in the mix with All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams also agreeing to play nice with the team’s front office. Fresh off a season in which the Packers reached the NFC Championship Game before coming up short against the eventual Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay is now primed to return to glory in 2021-22 in what could be the last hoorah as a member of the heralded NFC North franchise for the aforementioned Rodgers.
NFLallfans.co

3 pleasant surprises standing out for Packers early in 2021 NFL training camp

The Green Bay Packers have had an eventful offseason that included constant rumors about quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It was unknown for a period of time whether Rodgers would be traded or retire throughout the offseason, but he eventually reported to training camp. The Packers have gone 13-3 the last two...
NFLBleacher Report

Free-Agent Contracts Packers Must Consider Before Training Camp

As the Green Bay Packers approach the start of training camp, the biggest question remains whether star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will indeed play in 2021. Rodgers has stayed away from the team all offseason, and receiver Davante Adams' future could also be in doubt. Adams is entering the final year...
NFLwglr.com

Packers fans excited to be allowed back at Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Fans of the Green Bay Packers were elated to see the team take the field today for the first official day of Training Camp. Fans weren’t allowed to watch camp in-person last year due to COVID-19 precautions, but plenty of fans made the trip Wednesday to make up for lost time.
NFLzonecoverage.com

The Packers Should Keep an Eye On The Michael Thomas Situation

The Green Bay Packers have resolved the situation with their disgruntled superstar, at least temporarily. Now that they are in a good place with No. 12, they should turn their attention to a different team’s disgruntled star. That team is the New Orleans Saints, and that disgruntled player is Michael Thomas.
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

3 trade targets the Packers should consider pursuing

Once the 2020 NFL season concluded, there were rumblings of Aaron Rodgers potentially asking for a trade from the Green Bay Packers. Throughout the offseason, the saga between Rodgers and the Packers lingered, with some people expecting him to be dealt to a new team. Following a drawn-out standoff, Rodgers...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

5 must-watch NFL training camp battles for 2021

NFL training camps are finally here as teams began reporting to facilities this week. That means that football games are right around the corner from being back. But, before we get to those games, teams have to figure out who will be playing in them. Several hotly contested position battles...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears OLB Khalil Mack is feeling more urgency to reach the playoffs after doing so just three times, all first-round losses, going into his eighth season in the NFL. “You don’t get too many years in the NFL, too many chances to win ballgames and too many chances to get to the playoffs and go all the way,” Mack said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times. “Charles Woodson told me a long time ago — he was like, ‘You cannot waste time. This [stuff] is very valuable. I understand that now, going into Year 8. And [I’ve] only been in the playoffs three times so far — and losing in the first round every one of them. [Stuff] is very valuable. Time is of the essence.”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers: Dean Lowry having a Sneaky Good Camp

With the Green Bay Packers facing a salary cap crunch this past offseason, many thought that the team was going to move on from interior defensive lineman Dean Lowry in favor of some cap savings. And admittedly, I entertained the idea as well. Had Green Bay cut Lowry prior to...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Steelers QB in 2022 Could Come from NFC North

Note: This article originally appeared on our nationally-themed site, FranchiseTagged.com. The 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers began the pandemic season like gangbusters, winning 11 consecutive games while atop the NFL for wins and losses. A funeral then started as Mike Tomlin’s bunch finished the campaign with a 1-4 record, culminating in an embarrassing loss in the playoffs to the Cleveland Browns.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Knicks Will Sign Aamir Simms To Training Camp Deal

Undrafted rookie Aamir Simms will sign with the Knicks, tweets Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Woj doesn’t offer specifics on the deal, but it will likely be an Exhibit 10 contract, which is frequently given to camp invitees. The 6’8″ power forward spent four years at Clemson, averaging a career-best 13.4...

Comments / 0

Community Policy