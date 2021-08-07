Tour de Big Bear back with 6 rides, gravel mountain bike event
Southern California’s favorite cycling event returns after a year’s absence with a four day riding festival on August 5-8. Tour de Big Bear on August 7 is the showcase event, six rides of varying distances on the main day. Preceding Tour de Big Bear there’s the annual Friday poker ride and after dark glow ride in the Village shopping area on Thursday plus Sunday recovery ride. It’s all “geared” to showcasing Big Bear as the Southland’s cycling capital.bigbeartodaymag.com
