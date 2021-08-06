Cancel
Missoula, MT

Missoula Reacts To New Changes On The M Trail: What Do You Think?

By Mike Smith
94.9 KYSS FM
94.9 KYSS FM
 5 days ago
Earlier this year, I finally did something I had been meaning to do ever since I moved to Missoula in 2018 - I made it to the top of the M trail!. Maybe that's not a big deal to some people (like you crazy ones who run up the entire thing every day, I have no idea how you do it), but it felt like a rite of passage for anybody that lives in Missoula. And over the past few months, some renovations have been happening over at the M trail to make it even more accessible to people who are getting ready for their hike.

