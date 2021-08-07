Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High Point, NC

High Point, citing strain on workers and resources, may change bulk pickup schedule

greensboro.com
 2 days ago

HIGH POINT — Residents of the city who set out bulk waste for collection by sanitation crews may have to wait longer for pickups in the near future. High Point officials are considering switching bulk waste collections from every week to every two weeks to save money and relieve staffing strains. Public Works Department crews have picked up bulk garbage from along neighborhood streets on a weekly basis for the past several decades.

greensboro.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pickups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy