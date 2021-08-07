High Point, citing strain on workers and resources, may change bulk pickup schedule
HIGH POINT — Residents of the city who set out bulk waste for collection by sanitation crews may have to wait longer for pickups in the near future. High Point officials are considering switching bulk waste collections from every week to every two weeks to save money and relieve staffing strains. Public Works Department crews have picked up bulk garbage from along neighborhood streets on a weekly basis for the past several decades.greensboro.com
