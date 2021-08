The United States Food & Drug Administration’s 2020 Blueprint for the New Era of Smarter Food Safety outlines the organization’s vision to enhance food traceability, respond more rapidly to outbreaks and foster the development of stronger food safety cultures. This is important to note as the entire food supply chain is experiencing added pressures as restaurants and stores continue to reopen. However, before we can even think about the food on restaurant plates, we need to back up several steps to the fields in which this food is grown and harvested, from the processing plants that package and ship the food as well as to the trucks and planes that carry this food to its final destination.