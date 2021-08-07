School Zones Active August 9

The summer is coming to an end and the school year will soon begin. School will be back in session for Garden City Public Schools on Monday, August 9, and for students this means the excitement of meeting new teachers, making new friends and the opportunity to learn new things. However, for drivers it means more traffic on city roadways. Garden City Public Schools would like to remind drivers to be mindful and cautious as more students will be on city streets in the coming week. Drivers are reminded not to text or talk on cell phones; to slow down in school zones; to be aware of students; and to always pay attention to school buses and crossing guards.