Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

With focus on health, PepsiCo sells Tropicana, other brands

thedallasnews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOMERS, New York: PepsiCo Inc sold Tropicana and other juice brands in North America for $3.3 billion to French private equity firm PAI Partners on Tuesday, as it looks to focus on more profitable brands. The company will keep a 39 percent stake in the new joint venture and have...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pepsico Inc#Tropicana#Centerview Partners#Pai Partners#Somers#Pepsico Inc#French#Pai Partners#Coca Cola Co#Coca Cola Energy#Zico#Rabobank Food#Beverage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,712,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,212 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of PepsiCo worth $401,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Food & DrinksThe Drum

Is Coca-Cola Zero Sugar the best Coke ever?

Coca-Cola has launched a new high-energy campaign to promote the newly reimagined Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, which has been given a new look and an updated flavor to better mimic the taste of classic Coke. Created by McCann, the campaign kicks off with three short films. Coca-Cola has today launched a...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Sports Nutrition And High Energy Supplements Market to See Massive Growth by 2027 | GNC Holdings, Yakult Honsha, Monster Beverage

HTF Market Intelligence added research publication document on Global Sports Nutrition And High Energy Supplements Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Sports Nutrition And High Energy Supplements market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2020 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, AG Barr, Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, The Balance Bar Company, Maximuscle Ltd, Abbott Nutrition, Unilever, Suntory, GNC Holdings, Inc., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Monster Beverage Corporation, Glanbia Plc, Clif Bar & Company, Cytosport, Coca-Cola, Wahaha, Optimum Nutrition Inc., The Quaker Oats Company, Inc, AST Sports Science, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., Danone, Red Bull GmbH, Cadbury Schweppes PLC, Rockstar Inc, Extreme Drinks & Kraft Foods.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Businessfreightwaves.com

Struggling battery startup Romeo Power taps veteran executive for CEO

Lionel Selwood Jr. is out as the president and CEO at startup commercial truck battery pack maker Romeo Power Inc., replaced by 30-year auto and energy industries veteran Susan Brennan. Selwood, who became CEO about a year ago, led the company through its public debut sponsored by special purpose acquisition...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Enterprise focused NFT Solution Provider Sweet Announces Strategic Investment from Animoca Brands

the enterprise-focused NFT solution that aims to offer a user-friendly, consumer-first, environmentally “conscious” approach to providing digital collectibles, recently announced a strategic investment from Animoca Brands, which is described as an “influential force” in gaming. Of note is the news that Animoca recently raised over $130 million in capital...
Businessfoodmanufacturing.com

Independent Bottler Refresco to Acquire 3 Facilities from Coca-Cola

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Refresco, the world's largest independent bottler for retailers and A-brands in Europe and North America, announces it has entered into an agreement with The Coca-Cola Company to acquire three of its production locations in the United States. This transaction is subject to regulatory approval. Hans Roelofs, CEO...
EconomyValueWalk

Before Selling A Middle Market Business: Five Lessons For Owners

The kids had no interest in continuing to run the company. That was the crux of the challenge facing the owners of an industrial services firm that engaged our law firm for assistance with a sale transaction and it is not an uncommon circumstance. The company, based in the Mid-Atlantic...
Businessmeatpoultry.com

Instacart announces new company president

SAN FRANCISCO — Instacart has appointed Carolyn Everson president, effective Sept. 7. Everson has a 30-year track record of leading global consumer technology teams with a focus on growing global partnerships, industry-leading business development and pioneering advertising platforms. As president, Everson will oversee Instacart's Retail, Business Development and Advertising businesses,...
Businesskamcity.com

PepsiCo Selling Juice Brands To Private Equity Firm

PepsiCo has entered into an agreement with PAI Partners (PAI) to sell a majority stake in its Tropicana, Naked and other select juice brands across North America, and an irrevocable option for certain juice businesses in Europe. PAI will pay $3.3bn to own a 61% stake in a newly formed...
BusinessNews 12

Amazon offering $10 credit to Amazon One biometric data participants

Amazon is offering a $10 payment to customers who enroll their biometric data in the company’s Amazon One system. PepsiCo announced plans to sell its controlling stake in Tropicana, NAKED and other juice brands in North America to PAI Partners for $3.3 billion. DraftKings will hire its first senior director...
RetailPosted by
The Independent

Private label: leveraging growth in post pandemic times

Lisa Bahmann-Rocher, New Business Development and Pre Sales, Trace One. While brands have been losing share to private label over the past decade, the pandemic has given it an unprecedented upsurge in growth. Retailers and suppliers were hit with unexpected supply chain shortages due to the pandemic. Shoppers were stockpiling...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Today In Retail: Simon CEO Says Malls Mistreated During COVID; BigCommerce Names Preferred BNPL Provider

In today’s top retail news, Simon Property Group CEO David Simon says the mall is a safe place to be despite a rise in COVID-19 cases across the U.S., while BigCommerce and Sezzle are making buy now, pay later (BNPL) news — albeit on a smaller scale than some other companies (looking at you, Square and Afterpay). Also, Under Armour’s eCommerce sales dropped 18 percent last quarter even as the company beat analysts’ expectations.
RestaurantsPosted by
Reuters

Burger King U.S. sales power Restaurant Brands' results beat

July 30 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO), beat estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Friday, as Americans spent more at its Burger King outlets after COVID-19 restrictions were eased. U.S.-listed stock of the Toronto, Ontario-based restaurant chain rose 4% as it also said it would repurchase about...
Businessmartechseries.com

Verizon expands marketing team focused on innovation, partnerships and efficiency

Tony Wells named Senior Vice President, Chief Media Officer and Jennifer Gardner named Vice President, Media Platforms. As part of Verizon’s continued commitment to transform media strategy, experiences and partnerships while pushing the industry forward, the company is building onto its marketing leadership team naming Tony Wells as Senior Vice President, Chief Media Officer and Jennifer Gardner as Vice President, Media Platforms.
RestaurantsFast Casual

New Frictionless Technology Gives Restaurants 100-Percent Visibility Into Customer Behavior

Quick-service restaurant operators understand the value of a loyalty program, and many have deployed at least one loyalty program and/or app over the past few years. There's a good reason: According to New York-based consulting firm Brand Keys, a boost of just 7% in loyalty can increase lifetime profits per diner by 85%, and a 3% increase in engagement is comparable to a 10% across-the-board cost reduction program.

Comments / 0

Community Policy