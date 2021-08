It was a hot one today with temps up to 98 degrees. The players didn't miss a beat as they worked hard throughout. In the meantime this old photographer was looking for ever light standard and utility pole just to find a little bit of shade. I learned well watching the jackrabbits on hot days. The practice fields have a turf field on the west side of the facility just like in the Jones and natural grass on the other side. It is amazing to feel the difference of the two surfaces on a hot day like today.