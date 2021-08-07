Cancel
Yoga

Shamanism Demystified: Enhance Overall Wellness Through Shamanic Healing

By Bianca Salonga
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
Shamanic healing is not magic. Instead, it is a powerful, transformative modality that helps us shed emotional traumas, blockages, burdens, old beliefs and baggage that keep us from being the best versions of ourselves. On the onset, the concept may seem like a lot to process. How does it help with traumas? What do I expect from the experience? Before my very first encounter with this practice, I asked: “Will I have to conjure any spirits or ghosts?”

