It is hard to believe more than four months have passed since an EF-3 tornado pummeled its way through the Greystone Farms community and several others in Shelby County. It is hard to believe — unless you are one of the ones still dealing with the after effects. Nearly 100 homes were destroyed in the storm. A quarter of those were damaged so badly they will have to be demolished and rebuilt. Dozens of trees were uprooted or destroyed. There is still much work to be done for everyone who was impacted.