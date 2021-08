BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football hosted its 2021 Media Day on Tuesday morning leading into the team beginning Fall Camp on Wednesday. Third-year head coach Tyson Helton kicked things off with some big news. ”I think we’re in a position right now where Bailey Zappe is going to be the quarterback,” Helton said. “He was with us here in the spring and during the summer. He’s been here long enough and our staff has been able to make evaluations. I think it’s better for us moving into this season having that guy in place, he knows he’s the guy. I think we can go ahead and say yeah he’s going to be the starter and get moving forward with that.”