The first Thursday of August is always National IPA Day, another made up beer holiday that we all love to celebrate. Whether you are a fan of this hop forward style or not, india pale ales still remain the most dominant and enjoyed style in the craft beer world. Nearly all breweries in the Houston area have brewed at least one and new variations of the style are still cropping up. Sorry hop haters, but it’s safe to say that this style is here to stay. For me , I was not always a fan of this style. It took me about 2 years of trying different IPAs before I could come around to it. My bitter beer face selfies and low score ratings could still be found on my Untappd history to this day. After trying them over and over, begging to jump on the hype bandwagon, my palate was forever transformed with Avery Brewing Company’s Maharajah DIPA into a savage hop craving animal. Pine, floral and grapefruit heaven! Bitter, but unique. Strange, but delicious. Wreck my taste buds please! Fast forward to 2021, not much has changed since then.