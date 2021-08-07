Cancel
Driver In Orono Crash That Killed Mack Motzko, Sam Schuneman Had BAC Over Twice The Legal Limit

By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say the driver in a crash that killed two young men, including the son of Gophers’ men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko, had a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.

The Orono Police Department said lab results indicated James Blue’s BAC to be 0.175. Data from the vehicle showed that he was driving between 94 and 99 mph seconds before the crash.

Mack Motzko, 20, and Sam Schuneman, 24, were riding with Blue, 51, on July 24 when Blue went off the road and struck several trees. Schuneman died at the scene; Motzko was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

RELATED: Friends Remember Mack Motzko And Sam Schuneman, Killed In Orono Crash

Blue turned himself in last week and admitted to drinking before the crash. Unlike his passengers, he was not wearing a seat belt, and was thrown from the vehicle during the crash. He is expected to face a number of criminal charges.

Community members gathered to remember Motzko at St. Cloud Cathedral High School’s gymnasium on Monday. Motzko played in several hockey teams, and friends say he valued relationships and was strong in faith.

MORE: Mack Motzko Honored At Celebration Of Life In St. Cloud: ‘The World Did Not Wait To Love You’

Schuneman was described as “loyal, goofy, and kind,” by Ella Motzko, his girlfriend. She called him the love of her life and added that she couldn’t imagine “a more perfect angel to be with my brother.”

