The Tennessee Vols are on a hot streak on the recruiting trail and have picked up their latest commitment in the heart of Big Blue country up Interstate 75. Kalib Perry, the Class of 2022 linebacker from Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Kentucky, announced Saturday afternoon that he has committed to Tennessee. He picked the Vols over Purdue, Cincinnati and Kentucky during a ceremony at his school. Perry gave Tennessee its 12th commitment for the 2022 class and its sixth since July 1, GoVols247 reported. He had a reported 13 offers.