Tile on the floors. Tile on the walls. Tile in the showers. Tile is in. We’re seeing more customers choosing to upgrade to tile in their master bathrooms than ever. Tile gives you a lot of flexibility in your design with tons of different patterns, colors, and textures to choose from. And, very importantly, it can be done affordably. For instance, if you want tile in your shower, you can go with the ceramic on the walls and elect to still keep a fiberglass pan to keep things in style and under budget.