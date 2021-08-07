Cancel
Look: Jordan Spieth Misses Brutally Short Putt

The game of golf can yield some of the most frustrating moments in all of sports — even for three time major champion Jordan Spieth. During Saturday’s third round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Spieth lined up for a putt just outside three feet. Hitting the right edge of the cup, the 28-year-old golfer’s ball lipped all the way around the hole and shot straight back towards him.

