Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Breakthrough win for Waliyak in Dick Hern Stakes

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fXFHS_0bKrmyz300
Waliyak and jockey Jack Mitchell after winning the British Stallion Studs EBF Dick Hern Stakes at Haydock (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Hot favourite Waliyak came up with goods in the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Dick Hern Stakes at Haydock

Third in the Kensington Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, the Pipalong at Pontefract and the Valiant Stakes back at Ascot so far this season, Roger Varian’s filly was an even-money shot to open her account for the campaign in a depleted field on Merseyside.

Always travelling strongly in the hands of Jack Mitchell, the daughter of Le Havre clearly had no problem handling the rain-softened ground as she careered away in the final furlong to score by more than three lengths and with plenty in hand.

Passionova fared best of the other four runners to fill the runner-up spot.

Potapova, who was the favourite following the declaration stage on Thursday, was one of six non-runners.

Mitchell, completing a double on the card, said of Waliyak: “She’s very tough, and I think her style of racing on those quicker surfaces means she hits a bit of a flat spot when they’re quickening in front of her.

“The key today was to get her out – not a lot was going to come off the pace today – so the plan worked out well, and her class has shone through in the end.

“The ground was a little question mark, but she’s a big filly and she’s by Le Havre, so she’s not a daisy cutter by any means. She’s probably handled it better than others and she’s won it like a nice filly.

“She’s always worked nicely at home, and I’ve always thought a lot of her. She’s got bits of black type before, but she’s got that win under her belt now.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Varian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Haydock Third#Royal Ascot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Saratoga Springs, NYLeader-Herald

Belmont Stakes-winner Essential Quality eyes G2 Jim Dandy win

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The top contenders in the 3-year-old division usually sojourn to Saratoga Race Course in August for the Travers. But top-caliber sophomores will be competing at the historic racetrack in July, with Saturday’s Grade 2, $600,000 Jim Dandy attracting a talented six-horse field headlined by Belmont Stakes-winner Essential Quality.
SportsBBC

Sussex Stakes: Alcohol Free finishes strong to win at Goodwood

Alcohol Free finished strongly to overcame favourite Poetic Flare and win the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood. The 7-2 winner, trained by Andrew Balding, swooped on the outside to beat 11-8 shot Poetic Flare by one-and-three-quarter lengths. For owner Jeff Smith, seeing Oisin Murphy ride the three-year-old filly to victory ended...
Del Mar, CAranchosantafereview.com

United wins Grade II, $251,000 Eddie Read Stakes

United drove past Smooth Like Strait (center) and Award Winner in the stretch to win the first of two graded stakes on Del Mar’s July 24 card, the Grade II, $251,000 Eddie Read Stakes. The 6-year-old United, who also won the race last year, prevailed by a neck. Runner-up Smooth...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Nicholls on a high following Listed strike from Mo Celita

Adrian Nicholls is thrilled with Mo Celita after the filly provided him with a landmark Listed success in the Prix Moonlight Cloud at Deauville on Sunday. Ridden by Hollie Doyle, Mo Celita made all of the running in the six-furlong event and stayed on well under pressure to cross the line three-quarters of a length ahead of the runner up.
Oceanport, NJtheracingbiz.com

HER WORLD DAZZLES IN DEBUT BY WINNING SATURDAY’S TYRO STAKES

OCEANPORT, N.J. – Her World lived up to the hype – and then some. Touted by trainer Wesley Ward as perhaps the best 2-year-old filly he has ever had at this stage of her career, Her World took on the daunting double task of her first career start coming against colts and in stakes company. She handled both with ease.
Sportstheracingbiz.com

LAKI SEEKING 8TH STAKES WIN IN CHALLEDON

The laundry list of accomplishments for Hillside Equestrian Meadows’ Laki includes at least one stakes victory in each of the last five years, seven overall topped by the 2020 Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash (G3), a pair of Maryland-bred championships and $825,162 in purse earnings from 35 career starts.
Del Mar, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Dr. Schivel wins Bing Crosby Stakes at Del Mar

DEL MAR — When you train a good 3-year-old sprinter, the horse’s connections have a lot of options. Take Dr. Schivel’s camp, for instance. They could have run the Violence colt in Sunday’s $200,000 Grade II Amsterdam Stakes at Saratoga, keeping him in his own age group. It might have been the safe move.
Del Mar, CAWhittier Daily News

Shedaresthedevil wins Clement L. Hirsch Stakes at Del Mar

DEL MAR — Eclipse Award-winning trainer Brad Cox gave his assistant, Eric Gary, a huge show of confidence this past week at Del Mar. Cox entrusted Gary, who only joined the Cox barn just days before the start of the Saratoga meet, with the care of Shedaresthedevil, one of the top fillies in the country, leading up to Sunday’s $300,000 Grade I Clement L. Hirsch Stakes.
Del Mar, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Elm Drive holds off Eda to win Del Mar’s Sorrento Stakes

Elm Drive, who won her debut at Los Alamitos by eight lengths on June 26, stamped herself as one of the horses to beat in the Grade I Del Mar Debutante by winning a stirring stretch battle with Eda in the $200,000 Grade II Sorrento Stakes on Friday night. Trained...
Del Mar, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

Pappacap wins Best Pal Stakes at Del Mar

Trainer Mark Casse unveiled a talented 2-year-old Saturday at Del Mar that ran away with the $200,000 Grade II Best Pal Stakes. Pappacap, the 2-1 second choice in the wagering, unleashed a powerful stretch run under Joe Bravo that carried the Gun Runner colt to a 4 3/4-length victory and stamped him as the horse to beat in the Grade I Del Mar Futurity on Sept. 6.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Hugo bosses it at Curragh with Rapid River...as the Shane Foley-ridden 12-1 shot wins the Group One Phoenix Stakes

Trainer Hugo Palmer changed tactics on Ebro River and it paid off as the 12-1 shot landed the Group One Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh. The Shane Foley-ridden winner had been beaten in his three starts since streaking home in the Listed National Stakes at Sandown in April. But Ebro River, who is owned by Al Shaqab Racing, relished being allowed to stride on by Foley as he fought off Dr Zempf by three-quarters of a length with favourite Go Bears Go a further head back in third.
Henderson, KY14news.com

Mike ‘Hotdog’ Utley wins stakes at Ellis Park with Yes It’s Ginger

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Mike “Hotdog” Utley, this Bud’s for you!. Utley, who runs his family’s Edward Utley Jr. Inc. beer (including Budweiser) distributorship in Henderson, got his biggest thrill in horse racing as favored Yes It’s Ginger wore down the speedy Elle Z for a 1 1/4-length triumph in the $100,000 Kentucky Downs TVG Preview Ladies Sprint at Ellis Park. That’s where the 59-year-old Utley has been going to the races since he was 12, as well as the hometown track for his eight partners who collectively own 25 percent of the 5-year-old mare with majority owner Brilliant Racing and Tagg Team Racing.
Sportskyma.com

Breakthrough Moments: Seidel wins bronze in third marathon

Molly Seidel had only ever run two marathons prior to the Tokyo Olympics, but she managed to run all the way to a bronze medal! For more moments like this, watch Tokyo Gold daily starting at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock. Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>
SportsPosted by
newschain

Blue Cup to step up in search of Ebor riches

Royal Ascot fourth Blue Cup is on target for the Sky Bet Ebor at York next week. The David Menuisier-trained five-year-old put up a career-best in the Wolferton Stakes and will try a trip beyond a mile and quarter for the first time in the £500,000 feature on the Knavesmire.
Del Mar, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Princess Grace, Pappacap win Saturday stakes at Del Mar

DEL MAR — All Kent Desormeaux needed at the top of the stretch of the Yellow Ribbon Handicap on Saturday was an opening. He had the horse in the 4-year-old filly Princess Grace. But as the tightly-packed, 10-horse field approached the stretch, Brooke and Raymundos Secret were side-by-side just ahead...
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Ward waiting on Campenelle return before mapping out plans

Wesley Ward will consider future plans for Campanelle after she returns to America following a disappointing afternoon in France. The daughter of Kodiac completed a Royal Ascot-Deauville double last summer, following up victory in the Queen Mary Stakes with a Group One win against the boys in the Prix Morny.

Comments / 0

Community Policy