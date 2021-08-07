Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New Global Screen Fund Could 'Change Appetite' for U.K. Co-Productions, According to Locarno Panel

By Will Thorne
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a challenging year-and-a-half for co-productions between Switzerland the U.K., but there appears to be cause for optimism. Directors of media funds from both countries, as well as a pair of producers, gathered at a Locarno Film Festival panel to discuss co-financing and co-production opportunities between the two countries, and to try and entice the room to share in that positive outlook.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Co Production#New Global Screen Fund#U K Co Productions#Locarno Panel#Variety Holy Motors#French#Maddi Barber Board#Creative Europe#Eu#Q A#Poisson Rouge#Covid#Italian#Ukgsf#The Global Screen Fund#Non English#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Public Healthwardsauto.com

Staff and Chip Shortages Depress U.K. Vehicle Production

Staff shortages related to COVID-19 and the global microprocessor drought contributed in June to the U.K.’s lowest car production figures since 1953, outside of lockdown. With the U.K. Delta variant infection rates hitting new highs after restrictions were relaxed earlier this month, many automakers are facing staff shortages following the National Health Service’s (NHS) tracing app alerting them to self-isolate after coming in close contact with a person who has tested positive for the virus.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

New York Asian Film Festival Goes Hybrid to Accommodate a Global Audience

After going fully virtual in 2020, the New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF) returns with a hybrid lineup of screenings Aug. 6-22. The festival will open Aug. 6 with Ryoo Seung-wan’s South Korean action-drama “Escape From Mogadishu,” which depicts the perilous escape attempt by Korean embassy workers stranded during the onset of the civil war in Somalia. Samuel Jamier, executive director of NYAFF, calls it one of the biggest Korean releases of the year and says the film will open in theaters simultaneously with its in-person international premiere at Film at Lincoln Center. “‘Escape From Mogadishu’ shows the expansion of Korea and where...
Public HealthLaredo Morning Times

Locarno's Alliance 4 Development Program Looks to Co-Production's Future Post-COVID

At this year’s edition of Locarno’s Alliance 4 Development, both the future of the selected nine projects, and the co-production market as a whole, will be on the table. The Locarno Film Festival program, which facilitates international co-production for projects from France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland, skipped a year due to COVID-19, but is back stronger than ever.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

HBO Europe, Germany’s Dreamer Joint Venture Board Locarno Match Me Title ‘Trust Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Europe and Berlin-based Dreamer Joint Venture Filmproduction have boarded “Trust Me,” Joanna Ratajczak’s probing doc feature on a real life couple’s experimentation with an open relationship. “Trust Me” will be presented at Locarno’s Match Me networking event by Stanislaw Zaborowski, at Warsaw’s Silver Frame, who lead produces the film with partner Daria Maślona. The HBO Europe co-production was put through by Hanka Kastelicová. Headed by Oliver Stoltz, Dreamer Joint Venture produced Marc Wiese’s 2020 doc feature “We Hold the Line,” about Filipino dictator Rodrigo Duterte’s persecution of journalists, and Markus Imboden’s “On the Edge,” an Arte France-backed relationship drama. It turns on...
Businessgolfbusinessnews.com

Hayter Ltd Changes Name to Toro U.K. Limited

Hayter Ltd, which is part of The Toro Company, has changed its name to Toro U.K. Limited to align the UK operation with the rest of Toro’s subsidiaries outside of the United States, and the strategic focus to grow the Toro® brand in the consumer, light construction, landscape contractor and arboricultural markets.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Kantar data indicates an increasing appetite for 5G smartphones globally

New numbers from Kantar are showing a growing number of consumers are interested in buying 5G smartphones within six months. The data were drawn from a survey of offline stores and online shoppers across several countries with an appreciable 5G infrastructure. More than two-thirds of the persons surveyed overall were planning to buy a 5G smartphone.
Real Estateirei.com

Octopus Real Estate surpasses $1b for U.K. healthcare fund

Octopus Real Estate has added £314 million ($434 million) to its evergreen Octopus Healthcare Fund (OHF), which will invest in a pipeline of high-quality care home assets across the United Kingdom. The latest fundraise pushes the fund’s total value to more than £1 billion ($1.4 billion), according to Octopus. A...
BusinessSeekingalpha.com

Nvidia falls on report U.K. could block Arm acquisition

You've reached your limit of guest articles this month. Register for free to continue reading.Create Free Account. Subscribe to Seeking Alpha Premium to read this investing idea. You have reached your free article limit. Subscribe for unlimited access. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) fell 1.6% after a report that the U.K.'s antitrust authority...
MoviesHouston Chronicle

New Locarno Chief Adds Genre Twist to Arthouse Mix

The Locarno Film Festival, long known as a safe haven for indie cinema, is taking a turn into genre territory while remaining true to. “People know what the mission is for Locarno,” says the fest’s new artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro, referring to the prestige of the event — the 74th edition runs Aug. 4-14 — that is known worldwide as a festival of discovery.
EnvironmentNewswise

The Waste Product Which Could Help Mitigate Climate Change

Newswise — A product made from urban, agriculture and forestry waste has the added benefit of reducing the carbon footprint of modern farming, an international review involving UNSW has found. Visiting Professor in the School of Materials Science and Engineering at UNSW Science, Stephen Joseph, says the study published in...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Maria Perez Sanz, Maddi Barber Board Locarno Match Me Title ‘This Is Not a Poem’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Two on-the-rise directors, Maria Perez Sanz (“Karen”) and Maddi Barber (“Land Underwater”), have signed on to direct episodes in “Present,” a singular exploration by Spain’s Garde of a new generation of women artists, both cineastes and writers, who broke out last decade. Part of a broader literary-film project, “This Is Not a Poem” (“Esto no es una poesía”), “Present” (“Presentes”) is being introduced to potential co-producers and distributors by Garde founder Cristina Hergueta at Locarno’s Match Me, a networking forum which kicked off Aug. 6. Perez Sanz will bring to the screen a text written by Cristina Morales, winner of Spain’s 2019...
ComicsPosted by
Variety

Latin American Animation Powerhouse Ánima Launches Adult-YA Division, Unveils ‘El Santos’ Series Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading Latin American animation studio Ánima has launched a dedicated adult-young adult division and announced that later this year it will begin production on “El Santos,” a serialized version of the company’s 2012 comic book-inspired feature “El Santos vs la Tetona Mendoza.” The star-studded, landmark film established Ánima as not only a regional powerhouse of Mexican animation, but a leading creator of cartoon content internationally, and was the company’s first production to screen at France’s prestigious Annecy Animation Festival. 2022 will mark Ánima’s 20th anniversary. After nearly two decades of producing content almost exclusively for the kids and family market, Ánima co-founders...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Nadav Lapid’s Cannes Jury Prize Winner ‘Ahed’s Knee’ Acquired by Kino Lorber for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

Nadav Lapid’s thought-provoking film “Ahed’s Knee,” which just world premiered at Cannes and won the jury prize, has been acquired by Kino Lorber for North American distribution. “Ahed’s Knee” will have its North American premiere in the Special Presentations section at Toronto. The film, produced by Judith Lou Levy, nabbed the jury nod at Cannes ex aequo with “Memoria” and marks Lapid’s follow up to his Berlin Golden Bear winning movie “Synonyms” which Kino Lorber also handled. The New York-based distribution banner had previously worked with Lapid on “The Kindergarten Teacher,” which played at Cannes’ Critics’ Week in 2014. Represented in international...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes Short Film Palme d’Or Winner Tang Yi Signs With M88 (Exclusive)

M88 has signed Hong Kong director Tang Yi, the winner of the 2021 Cannes short film Palme d’Or for All The Crows in the World. The Hong Kong native and New York University student based her winning 14-minute dark comedy shot and set in mainland China on her own experiences as a teenager. The film, written and directed by Yi, follows an 18-year-old student — Chen Xuanyu in the role of Shengnan — who is invited to a mysterious party by her cousin, only to be launched into a night of adventures among adults.

Comments / 0

Community Policy