Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'The Suicide Squad' Set to Top Subdued Weekend Box Office With $25 Million

By Ellise Shafer
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros.’ “The Suicide Squad” is poised to come out on top of the subdued domestic box office this weekend, with an estimated three-day gross of $25.65 million. Though the R-rated superhero film is now expected to fall short of previous industry predictions that it would gross over $30 million in its first weekend, “The Suicide Squad” is still set to top the box office by a margin of $10 million. As the delta variant causes COVID-19 concerns to rise in the U.S., it’s possible that moviegoers are opting to stay inside this weekend and enjoy the James Gunn-directed film from the comfort of their homes on HBO Max, where it is also available to stream.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
John Cena
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Matt Damon
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Dc#Stillwater#Trump#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Here's Why Will Smith's Deadshot Didn't Return in The Suicide Squad

In another universe not far removed from the one we're living in, Will Smith's Deadshot could have been in The Suicide Squad. It just didn't pan out. This comes from the movie's producer, Peter Safran, who reveals that there were discussions to bring the actor back for director James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy latest entry in the franchise.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Week

Emma Stone is reportedly 'weighing her options' after Scarlett Johansson's Disney lawsuit

Is Scarlett Johansson's major lawsuit against Disney just the beginning?. Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney on Thursday for releasing the Marvel film Black Widow on streaming and in theaters at the same time, arguing this breached her contract and cost her millions of dollars since her salary was largely based on the film's box office performance. It seems she's hardly alone in her frustration over compensation for movies that debut on streaming, as Variety reports the lawsuit "appears to be emboldening other stars," and "several Disney actors are considering their own legal challenges."
CelebritiesComicBook

Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit: Dwayne Johnson Won't Sue Disney Over Jungle Cruise on Disney+

It's smooth sailing for Disney and Dwayne Johnson: the Jungle Cruise star and producer reportedly isn't going to follow suit with Scarlett Johansson and file suit against the Walt Disney Company over his new movie's day-and-date release on Disney+. Johansson, the star and executive producer of Marvel's Black Widow, made waves Thursday when she sued Disney alleging breach of contract over the studio's failure to fulfill the "promise" of an exclusive theatrical release. Because the company made Black Widow available to stream on Disney+ on the same day it opened in theaters, the suit claims the hybrid method cost Johansson potential compensation tied to the film's box office performance.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘The Take’: Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney, ‘Jungle Cruise’ Hits Theaters, Big Trailers Stir Oscar Buzz

Scarlett Johansson hits Disney with an industry-shaking lawsuit weeks after the day-and-date release of her Marvel movie “Black Widow” and just one day before Disney sets sail with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on “Jungle Cruise.” Meanwhile, Britney Spears’ hard-working legal eagle heads back to court to fight her conservatorship battle, and early Oscar buzz is growing for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars like Lady Gaga, Will Smith and Denzel Washington. It’s been another busy week in show business.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Margot Robbie On Hold As Harley Quinn; Could Get Recast (Rumor)

Following Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad bombing at the box office, it's reported Margot Robbie will be taking a break playing Harley Quinn in the DCEU with it even speculated the character could be recast down the road. Both of the movies have underperformed at the box office,...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zoe Saldana’s New Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Avengers: Endgame star Zoe Saldana’s new movie is dominating Netflix today. The streaming giant kickstarted a lucrative new partnership earlier this year when they exclusively released Sony’s Mitchells vs. The Machines, which became a huge hit for the platform. And that success has now been followed by another. Vivo – Sony’s latest animated offering – debuted on Netflix on July 30th and it’s still ranking high in the charts. As of this weekend, it’s the fourth most-watched film around the globe.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Original Suicide Squad Star Shows Support For David Ayer After The Director's Emotional Post

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. As soon as Warner Bros. announced that Zack Snyder’s Justice League would finally be released via HBO Max, some fans immediately began calling for the studio to do the same with David Ayer’s 2017 Suicide Squad movie. Both blockbusters suffered from studio interference, and Ayer recently shared an emotional post further explaining his feelings about the movie. And now original Suicide Squad star Jay Hernandez has shared his support for the director.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Harley Quinn Star Margot Robbie Comments On The David Ayer Cut Of ‘Suicide Squad’

Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie has commented on the David Ayer cut of Suicide Squad and whether or not she wants to see it. By now it is well known that something went very wrong during the productions of the early installments of the DC Extended Universe, specifically after the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It is also well known by now that the theatrical release of Suicide Squad was not the film that director David Ayer intended for audiences to see. The release of Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League on HBO Max, however, has given fans and the director hope that audiences may see the cut the director wanted to be released.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

What’s Happening With Dwayne Johnson’s Big Trouble In Little China Movie? Here’s The Latest

There’s no question that Dwayne Johnson is a man who knows how to keep busy. After starring in three 2019 movies, The Rock recently returned to the big screen with Jungle Cruise, and he’ll next star alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in Netflix’s Red Notice. Johnson also has Black Adam and DC League of Super-Pets lined up for next year, not to mention a number of other cinematic projects in development. Among the latter group is the new Big Trouble in Little China movie, and we finally have an update on how it’s coming along.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Scarlett Johansson's Disney Lawsuit Just Got Some Surprise Support From A Major Hollywood Producer

July 9 marked the long-awaited debut of Black Widow, and Scarlett Johansson is still getting plenty of attention for her ninth and final Marvel Cinematic Universe movie (including her brief appearance in Captain Marvel), but not for the reasons we were expecting. Last week, Johansson sued Disney over the company allegedly breaching its contract with her when it made Black Widow available on Disney+ Premier Access alongside its theatrical run. Numerous people in the entertainment industry have expressed support for Johansson’s legal crusade, and now we can count producer Jason Blum, founder and CEO of Blumhouse Productions, among that bunch.
MoviesPosted by
AFP

New M. Night Shyamalan horror flick 'Old' tops NAmerica box office

New M. Night Shyamalan horror-thriller "Old" aged to perfection at the top of the North American box office in its debut weekend, taking in an estimated $16.5 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. Paramount's latest G.I. Joe installment, also in its debut weekend, took in an estimated $13.4 million, recounting the origin story of its titular character Snake Eyes' involvement with the famed squad.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and John Cena Weigh In on David Ayer’s Cut of ‘Suicide Squad’

After Warner Bros. released Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of “Justice League,” fans are rallying for the company to release David Ayer’s cut of his 2016 supervillain team-up movie “Suicide Squad” after he confirmed its existence in an emotional letter last week. The stars of “Suicide Squad” weighed in on the Ayer cut at the premiere of “The Suicide Squad,” the follow-up by director James Gunn, on Monday. “I think that’s all a very complicated situation that I am probably not responsible for,” Margot Robbie, who plays the iconic Harley Quinn in both Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” and Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” told Variety‘s...
MoviesEW.com

Joel Kinnaman says The Suicide Squad is better than Suicide Squad because it's 'the film we set out to do'

Over the past year, filmmaker David Ayer has campaigned for Warner Bros. to release his cut of 2016's Suicide Squad, the superhero movie which was maligned by critics when it was released in a version, Ayer insists, far removed from his vision for the project. "It's frustrating because I made a really heartfelt drama and it got ripped to pieces and they tried to turn it into Deadpool, which it just wasn't supposed to be," Ayer told EW's Derek Lawrence in March. "I made an amazing movie. It's an amazing movie, it just scared the s--- out of the executives."
MoviesNME

James Gunn teases plans for a Marvel and DC crossover movie

James Gunn has revealed early talks with Marvel and DC to make a potential crossover film. The Suicide Squad director recently opened up about a potential crossover which would involve Harley Quinn from DC and Groot from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. “I’ve actually talked about that to the heads...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

China Box Office: Animated Film 'Green Snake' Worms Its Way to No. 1

“Green Snake,” the Chinese animated sequel to the folktale adaptation “White Snake,” slithered past propaganda films to the top of the box office this weekend with a $29.7 million debut, according to Maoyan figures. The platform currently predicts that “Green Snake” will go on to gross $77.5 million, which would...
MoviesPosted by
Rolling Stone

How to Watch Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in ‘Jungle Cruise’ on Disney+

“Everything you see wants to kill you — and can,” Dwayne Johnson warns in the trailer for Disney’s new blockbuster Jungle Cruise. The Rock, who plays a skipper named Frank Wolff, and Emily Blunt, who stars as researcher Dr. Lily Houghton, set sail on “a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon,” according to Disney, in the new adventure film that arrives in theaters and on Disney+ this weekend. Here’s how to stream Jungle Cruise at home on Disney+, along with where to get tickets if you want to see it in theaters. Buy: Stream 'Jungle Cruise' on Disney+ at $29.99 When Does Jungle Cruise Come Out? Jungle Cruise, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy