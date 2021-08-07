Cancel
Jefferson County, TN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Knox, Sevier by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Knox; Sevier The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Knox County in east Tennessee Western Jefferson County in east Tennessee Northwestern Sevier County in east Tennessee * Until 1245 PM EDT. * At 1200 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Market, or 9 miles southwest of Jefferson City, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sevierville, Jefferson City, Dandridge, New Market, Strawberry Plains, Piedmont, Kodak, House Mountain State Park and Mascot. This includes Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 400 and 416. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

