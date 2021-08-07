Cancel
Allen County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 11:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Allen A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Allen County through 1230 PM EDT At 1158 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Huntertown, or 7 miles south of Garrett, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Fort Wayne around 1205 PM EDT. Grabill around 1225 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Leo-cedarville. This includes the following highways Interstate 469 between mile markers 25 and 30. Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 314 and 322. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

